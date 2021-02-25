Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC prediction, preview, team news, and more

With nothing but pride to play for, Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC will lock horns in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Thursday.

Jamshedpur FC are sixth in the standings with 24 points from 19 games. Despite possessing a squad capable of finishing in the top four, the Red Miners have been inconsistent throughout the 2020-21 ISL. A draw or a win today will enable Jamshedpur FC to finish sixth, but a loss will see them drop down to seventh spot.

Bengaluru FC have also flattered to deceive in the ongoing edition of the ISL. The Blues, who parted ways with Carles Cuadrat midway through the season, are currently managed by interim head coach Naushad Moosa. Bengaluru FC are currently seventh in the table with 22 points from 19 matches, and a win on Thursday will see them leapfrog Jamshedpur FC into the sixth spot.

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head to Head

Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC have faced each other seven times in the ISL thus far, with the former winning three of those encounters. While the Blues have emerged victorious twice from the fixture, two games ended in draws.

Jamshedpur FC Form Guide: W-L-W-L-W

Bengaluru FC Form Guide: W-D-L-W-L

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: Team News

Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC's leading goalscorer Nerijus Valskis is unavailable for selection for today's game after picking up four yellow cards. With the rest of the squad at his disposal, Owen Coyle is expected to go with a typical 4-4-2 formation and use the wings to his side's advantage.

Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC have no reported suspension or injury issues ahead of today's game. Naushad Moosa is expected to provide chances to the likes of Semboi Haokip, Thoi Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Emmanuel Lalchhanhima, and Wungngayam Muirang in the Blues' final match of the 2020-21 ISL season.

Suresh Singh Wangjam will play a crucial role in BFC's midfield.

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC Predicted XIs

Jamshedpur FC (4-4-2)

TP Rehenesh (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Seiminlen Doungel, Farukh Choudhary, David Grande.

Bengaluru FC (4-1-3-2)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Erik Paartalu, Xisco Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri (C), Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Cleiton Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Parag Srivas, Francisco Gonzalez.

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC Prediction

Only two points separate Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC, with both teams enduring a lacklustre ISL campaign. The Red Miners beat the Blues 1-0 in the corresponding fixture, but today's inconsequential game is expected to end in a draw.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 1-1 Bengaluru FC