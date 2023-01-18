Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: Prediction, team news, preview, and more for the ISL 2022-23 match

Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC, two teams trying to crawl out of the bottom half of the ISL 2022-23 standings, will square off at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Wednesday, January 18.

Both aides have had a disastrous first half of the season, being eighth and 10th respectively, but are hoping to climb up the ranks with a late charge.

The Red Miners are coming into the game on the back of a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over East Bengal FC. Despite the Red and Gold Brigade taking an early lead, Jamshedpur FC came raring back in the second half through goals from Harry Sawyer and Ritwik Kumar Das. The victory put a stop to their 10-match winless streak.

Meanwhile, the Blues are on a recovery journey of their own. Putting an end to their inconsistent run of form, Simon Grayson's side have now managed to register two consecutive victories. Most importantly, they have seemingly recovered the lost vigor to fight for points.

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: Team News

JFC: Head coach Aidy Boothroyd revealed during the press conference that Germanpreet Singh, who had a knock in the last game, is back in training and will be available for the fixture against the Blues. Dylan Fox will also be in contention to get into the starting lineup soon enough.

BFC: Suresh Wangjam had to be taken off after suffering a minor knock but the midfielder is seemingly fine to return to the starting lineup. Otherwise, Bengaluru have their full squad available.

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: Predicted Lineups

JFC: Vishal Yadav, Pratik Chaudhari, Dylan Fox, Muhammed Uvais, Boris Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Pronay Halder, Ricky Lallawmawa, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Ishan Pandita.

BFC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Alexander Jovanovic, Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan; Prabir Das, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Naorem Roshan Singh; Javi Hernandez; Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna.

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: Prediction

The last time the two sides locked horns, the Blues enjoyed a narrow 1-0 victory with Danish Farooq scoring an early goal. Simon Grayson will be hoping for a similar result tonight. They have galloped to two consecutive victories on the trot and look slightly in a better frame of form than the Men of Steel. Yet, this will be a tightly-contested encounter.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 1-2 Bengaluru FC

