Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: Who will win today's match?

Jamshedpur FC will play Bengaluru FC in an inconsequential Indian Super League (ISL) fixture at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Thursday.

Jamshedpur FC Preview

Jamshedpur FC are sixth in the ISL standings with 24 points from 19 games. Even if they win today's game, they can't finish any higher than their present position.

Jamshedpur FC have been an entertaining side to watch throughout the ongoing ISL edition. They like to play with the ball and use their physicality upfront to win possession.

The Red Miners use the long balls to their advantage and the presence of Nerijus Valskis, Peter Hartley, and Stephen Ezeare make them dangerous from set-piece situations.

Putting in the hard work, sweat and time ahead of #JFCBFC! 🔥💪⚽#JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/MlhyMjWA78 — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) February 23, 2021

While Jamshedpur FC's midfield is resolute and has significantly improved since the winter transfer window, the likes of Seimenlen Doungel, Farukh Chaudhary, and Ankit Jadhav provide pace to the wings.

Jamshedpur FC have been rather inconsistent in the 2020-21 ISL season. Although they pulled off some unexpected wins, they never really managed to stitch together a winning run.

Owen Coyle's side, who are high on confidence following their 2-0 win over Mumbai City FC, will want to end the season on a winning note.

Bengaluru FC Preview

Bengaluru FC succumbed to a 2-1 loss to FC Goa in their last ISL outing.

Bengaluru FC are two points and a place behind Jamshedpur FC in the ISL standings. The Blues were one of the favorites to progress to the playoffs, but a lack of quality, consistency and tactical applicability have halted their progress.

Bengaluru FC started their ISL campaign on a high and looked like a settled unit as the league progressed. However, the Blues endured a four-match losing run, resulting in the departure of Carles Cuadrat.

”We are not worried about the result. Having said that, we are eager to finish the season on a positive note with a win.”



BFC TV caught up with Naushad Moosa to get his thoughts ahead of the Blues' final game of the #ISL season. #WeAreBFC #JFCBFC pic.twitter.com/YYOmdaW7yC — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) February 24, 2021

Interim head coach Naushad Moosa emphasized on promoting uncapped Indians such as Parag Srivas, Leon Augustine, Ajith Kumar, and Amay Morajkar.

Although Bengaluru FC didn't change their tactical approach under Moosa, it was implemented better by the interim head coach.

The Blues, who beat Mumbai City FC 4-2 last week, will head into today's game on the back of a 2-1 loss to FC Goa.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Prediction

Jmashedpur FC beat Bengaluru FC 1-0 in the corresponding fixture earlier in the season. But with nothing much to play for, a draw is the most likely result on Thursday. Bengaluru FC will leapfrog Jamshedpur FC into the sixth spot if they win today's fixture.