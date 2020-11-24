The fifth and final match of Matchday 1 of the ISL 2020-21 will see Jamshedpur FC squaring off against Chennaiyin FC at Tilak Maidan.

Jamshedpur FC didn't have an excellent run in last year's ISL season. The club finished eighth on the points table with just four wins throughout the season. With several new signings, the Peter Hartley-led side will be hoping to make it to the playoffs for the first time since they joined the top-tier league.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, had an excellent turnaround last season. After the end of the first half, the club was languishing at the bottom of the points table. Newly-appointed head coach Owen Coyle guided the team to the playoffs who went on to play the ISL final but lost against ATK. The team let go of Owen Coyle along with strikers Nerijus Valskis and Jeje Lalpekhlua but has signed equally strong players ahead of this season.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the fifth fixture of the ISL 2020-21 season.

#3 Anirudh Thapa

Anirudh Thapa (Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ChennaiyinFC)

Anirudh Thapa was recently named Chennaiyin FC's vice-captain and will be keen to play a key role this season for the Super Machans. Thapa has been an excellent midfielder who can fall back to defend or push himself with the attack to provide his team with key assists. The 22-year-old midfielder is known for his excellent passing and dribbling skills, which makes him the first-choice player in the starting line-up. That is why he should get a place in your Dream11 team.

Also Read: ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC announce captain and vice-captains for ISL season

Advertisement

#2 Jakub Sylvestr

Jakub Sylvestr (in red)

Slovakian striker Jakub Sylvestr joined CFC from Israeli club Hapoel Haifa where he found the net five times in 17 games. He has been consistent from the last few years and will look to continue his form in the Indian Super League as well. The 31-year-old player has the ability to net in back-to-back goals which makes him the club's first-choice striker. Jakub is a perfect replacement for Valskis who netted in 15 goals during ISL 2019-20.

The experienced striker is going to put his best foot forward today to seal the striker's position for himself. This makes him an ideal candidate to be the captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team.

#1 Nerijus Valskis

Nerijus Valskis (Image Courtesy: Twitter/@JamshedpurFC)

Advertisement

Last season's Golden Boot winner Nerijus Valskis is a must-pick in your Dream11 team. The Lithuanian striker had a good ISL debut with Chennaiyin FC and went on to guide the team until the final. Surprisingly, the Chennai-based franchise couldn't retain the star player after not being able to agree to mutual terms and conditions.

The 33-year-old player will feature for Jamshedpur FC in this year's ISL. We can expect him to break the opponent's defense and net in goals as he did last season. Taking his form into consideration, he is a must-pick in your Dream11 team and can be the most suitable candidate for the captain or vice-captain's role.