Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - January 2nd, 2022

Jamshedpur FC take on Chennaiyin FC in an exciting encounter in the ISL 2021-22 on Sunday at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Goa.

Jamshedpur FC have been impressive this season under Owen Coyle. After a series of disappointing finishes in the previous four seasons of the ISL, they will be hoping to make this year count.

They have accumulated 13 points from 8 matches, losing only one game. They sit fourth on the table, just below ATK Mohun Bagan. One of the main reasons behind their success has been the form of Greg Stewart, who has made 9 goal contributions in 8 matches.

Jamshedpur FC @JamshedpurFC



Pre-match press conference:



#JamKeKhelo #JFCCFC @TheOfficialSBI Delighted with the team's performances so far, the Gaffer aims to do the same in the upcoming fixture against the Marina Machans . ⚽🔥Pre-match press conference: bit.ly/3zkn8zt Delighted with the team's performances so far, the Gaffer aims to do the same in the upcoming fixture against the Marina Machans . ⚽🔥 Pre-match press conference: bit.ly/3zkn8zt #JamKeKhelo #JFCCFC @TheOfficialSBI https://t.co/qnPBipNE0x

Chennaiyin FC are not far too behind their opponents in the ISL points table. Bozidar Bandovic's men have won 11 points in 8 matches and sit sixth in the table. After two back-to-back defeats, the Marina Machans will look to get back to winning ways in this match. Chennaiyin FC will be bolstered by the addition of Lithuanian striker Nerijus Valskis, who left Jamshedpur FC to join his former club as soon as the January transfer window opened.

Nerijus Valskis will be the biggest talking point of the match as he will be facing his former club Jamshedpur FC just after he leaving them midway this season.

Squads to choose from

Jamshedpur FC

Pawan Kumar, Rehenesh TP, Vishal Yadav, Mohit Dhami, PC Laldinpuia, Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawia, Eli Sabia, Sandip Mandi, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Peter Hartley, Anas Edathodika, Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Mohit Rahman,

Chennaiyin FC

Vishal Kaith, Samik Mitra, Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas, Reagan Singh, Salam Ranjan Singh, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Deepak Devrani, Davinder Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Balaji Ganesan, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Melroy Assisi, Subhadip Majhi, Johnson Mathews, Rahim Ali, Jobby Justin, Mirlan Murzaev, Suhail Pasha, Vladimir Koman, Lukasz Gikiewicz, Aqib Nawab, Rahul K, Mohamed Liyakaath, Nerijus Valskis

Predicted Playing XIs

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh, Ricky Lallawmawma, Narender Gahlot, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Boris Singh, Jitendra Singh, Ritwik Das, Alex Lima, Greg Stewart, Jordan Murray

Chennaiyin FC

Vishal Kaith, Reagan Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa, Vladimir Koman, Mirlan Murzaev, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Nerijus Valskis

Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 @ChennaiyinFC



#AllInForChennaiyin



bit.ly/3eHEa13 It’s a new year and a new start. For some of us, the celebrations of the new year are still ringing as ‘an away trip’ to Jamshedpur looms! Talking about the celebrations, a quick look at those that celebrate using the art of rhythm. It’s a new year and a new start. For some of us, the celebrations of the new year are still ringing as ‘an away trip’ to Jamshedpur looms! Talking about the celebrations, a quick look at those that celebrate using the art of rhythm.#AllInForChennaiyinbit.ly/3eHEa13

Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2021-22.

Date & Time: January 2, 2022, 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

JFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

TP Rehenesh, Ricky Lallawmawma, Narender Gahlot, Peter Hartley, Alex Lima, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Komal Thatal, Nerijus Valskis, Mirlan Murzaev, Rahim Ali

Captain: Nerijus Valskis, Vice-captain: Anirudh Thapa

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Vishal Kaith, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Slavko Damjanovic, Germanpreet Singh, Jitendra Singh, Boris Singh, Vladimir Koman, Len Doungel, Jordan Murray, Greg Stewart

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Greg Stewart, Vice-captain: Vladimir Koman

Edited by S Chowdhury