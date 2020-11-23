Dream11 Tips for the ISL 2020-21 clash between Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 carries on as we saw Bengaluru FC and FC Goa sharing the spoils in an exciting 2-2 draw at the Fatorda Stadium. On Tuesday, the action will move to the Tilak Maidan as the ISL 2019-20 runners-up Chennaiyin FC take on Jamshedpur FC.

The entire season of the ISL is being conducted across three stadiums (Fatorda Stadium, Tilak Maidan and GMC Stadium) with the bio-bubble ecosystem setup in Goa amidst the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Jamshedpur FC have earned a reputation of being a strong, defensive side since their debut three seasons ago in the ISL. However, they have not managed to clinch a playoffs berth so far and have made some big moves in the transfer market to break this streak.

One of the key acquisitions was former Chennaiyin FC manager Owen Coyle, who brings with him a wealth of experience from his stints in England, Scotland and the United States. Along with Coyle, Jamshedpur FC also managed to snap up ISL 2019-20 Golden Boot award winner Nerijus Valskis from Chennaiyin FC to bolster their attacking prospects. They also signed former Motherwell FC defender Peter Hartley and he will lead the side in this season of the ISL.

Chennaiyin FC replaced Owen Coyle with Hungarian head coach Csaba Laszlo and underwent a minor overhaul with five new overseas signings in their squad. Bissau-Guinean striker Esmael Goncalves was brought on to replace the prolific Valskis in attack whereas Brazilian midfielder Memo Moura moved from Jamshedpur FC to Chennaiyin to add more strength in the midfield.

Your loud roars and unstoppable energy will be deeply missed.💔#JamKeKhelo #JFCCFC pic.twitter.com/TgLBESXjms — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) November 22, 2020

Squads to choose from

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhash Barua, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh, Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy Singh, William Lalnunfela

Advertisement

Chennaiyin FC

Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Revanth BY, Samik Mitra, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Reagan Singh, Deepak Tangri, Aqib Nawab, Remi Aimol, Ganesan Balaji, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Memo Moura, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Sinivasan Pandiyan, Aman Chetri, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim Ali

Predicted Playing XI

Jamshedpur FC

Rehenesh TP, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Alex Lima, Nerijus Valskis

Chennaiyin FC

Vishal Kaith, Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Memo Moura, Anirudh Thapa, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr

Advertisement

Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Date: 24th November, 2020 at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Stadium, Vasco da Gama, Goa

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 tips for the ISl 2020-21 match between Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishal Kaith, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Rafael Crivallero, Jackichand Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jakub Sylvestr, Esmael Goncalves, Nerijus Valskis

Captain - Nerijus Valskis, Vice-Captain - Jackichand Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rehenesh TP, Eli Sabia, Reagan Singh, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Rafael Crivallero, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jakub Sylvestr, Esmael Goncalves, Nerijus Valskis

Captain - Esmael Goncalves, Vice-Captain - Nerijus Valskis