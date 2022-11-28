Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC: 3 Things we learned | ISL 2022-23

Jamshedpur FC lost 3-1 against East Bengal FC in their seventh game of the ISL 2022-23 season. It was East Bengal FC's eighth game of the season.

Jamshedpur FC came into the contest being placed 10th in the points table and lost their previous game against Chennaiyin FC 3-1.

East Bengal FC came into the game being placed ninth in the points table and lost their previous game 2-4 against Odisha FC.

A win today would elevate East Bengal to eighth in the points table, while a win for the Red Miners would take them to ninth.

The game started with a bang for the Red and Gold Brigade, who took the lead in the second minute when VP Suhair scored from a header after Naorem Mahesh Singh played an inch-perfect cross into the box.

East Bengal FC put the ball into the back of the net again in the 14th minute but the goal was disallowed due to offside.

Cleiton Silva scored the second goal for the visitors in the 26th minute. It was another brilliant ball from Naorem Mahesh Singh, and the Brazilian forward made no mistake in slotting it past TP Rehenesh.

Jay Emanuel Thomas scored from the penalty spot in the 40th minute to pull one back for the Red Miners.

Harry Sawyer missed a good chance to score the equalizer in the 43rd minute as his header went just above the bar. The scoreboard at halftime read 1-2 in favor of the visitors.

The second half started with Jamshedpur FC trying hard to score the equalizer. East Bengal FC were cautious not to repeat their mistakes in the previous game.

East Bengal scored their third goal of the game in the 58th minute when, once again, Mahesh found Cleiton Silva inside the box and Cleiton slotted the ball into the net.

Jamshedpur tried hard to reduce the margin while East Bengal continued their attacking approach and tried to increase their lead.

The match ended with the Red and Gold brigade securing a 3-1 victory against Jamshedpur FC.

With a win today, East Bengal FC moved to eighth in the points table. Jamshedpur FC stayed 10th in the points table.

On that note, let's take a look at the three things we learned from this game:

#1 Jamshedpur FC look disarrayed in every department

JFC were shaky in defense (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Jamshedpur FC didn't have the best of starts last season either, but they managed to turn things around and win the League Shield. Last season, though, the side looked good in each department and that helped them turn around their season. This year, though, the Red Miners look disjointed in every department.

They looked clumsy in defense. Their midfield looked like a fish out of a pond and their attackers looked confused in the final third.

Their approach this season has backfired and Aidy Boothroyd needs to go back to the tactics board and rethink their approach.

#2 East Bengal FC learn from their past mistakes

Suhair scored the opening goal of the game (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

In their previous game, East Bengal started brilliantly, almost similar to the way they did in this match. But in the second half, they lost their bearing and conceded two goals in quick succession.

In this match, the Red and Golds scored in the second minute and then increased their lead in the 26th. Jamshedpur FC scored in the 40th minute courtesy of a penalty. It looked like the story of the previous game would repeat itself. East Bengal, though, learned from their previous mistakes and took a compact approach in defense.

They also managed to increase their lead in the second half, something they failed to do in the previous game.

The way East Bengal approached the game in the second half will give Stephen Constantine hope.

#3 Naorem Mahesh Singh is the maestro for East Bengal on the wings

Mahesh was the man of the match (Image courtesy: East Bengal Media)

Naorem Mahesh Singh was the Man of the Match. He was simply outstanding down the left flank for East Bengal FC and provided three assists. He provided an assist for all the goals East Bengal FC scored in this game.

His three assists made him the leading assist provider in the league this season with five. The way he played inch-perfect passes into the box was a delight for everyone to watch. It is rare to see such quality balls being delivered into the box by an Indian winger.

Cleiton Silva scored a brace and became the leading goal scorer in the league this season.

Stephen will hope the young winger keeps up his good performances, especially in their next game against champions Hyderabad FC.

