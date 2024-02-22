Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC head-to-head stats and records you need to know before ISL 2023-24 match

Seeking to extend their unbeaten run to five games, Jamshedpur FC are set to host East Bengal FC at the JRD Tata Complex Stadium on Thursday, February 22.

Both teams are vying for the coveted final playoff spot, making the game crucial for both head coaches to leapfrog their rivals.

Since the arrival of Khalid Jamil, Jamshedpur FC have appeared to turn over a new leaf. They currently sit seventh in the table with 17 points, and a win would place them over NorthEast United to sixth position.

With momentum firmly on the Red Miners’ side following their 4-0 thrashing of Punjab FC, Jamil will hope his team can maintain their efficiency in front of goal and improve their defensive performances for the upcoming crucial fixtures.

"We understand the challenges they present, and we won’t underestimate them. Many teams have undergone changes, and while we’re adapting gradually, we recognize the strength of their recent signings, whom we didn’t face previously. Our preparation for this match is thus distinct," Jamil said in the pre-match press conference.

Meanwhile, East Bengal, after a stunning Super Cup triumph, have once again reverted to their familiar inconsistent pattern in the ISL.

Despite a narrow 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC, which brought them back into contention for the sixth spot, they have struggled against teams above them.

The Torchbearers currently sit just below Jamshedpur FC, trailing by two points with two games in hand. A victory would provide them with a significant advantage, particularly considering their several games in hand over teams above them.

"We know that all games are going to be difficult. They (Jamshedpur FC) are a very difficult team to play at this moment. They have a high intensity in the way they play the game, and it’s going to be very demanding from our players," Carles Cuadrat explained.

Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC: Head-to-head record

Matches played: 8

JFC wins: 2

EBFC wins: 3

Draws: 3

Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC: Top goalscorers this season

Jamshedpur FC: Daniel Chima Chukwu (6 goals in 15 matches)

East Bengal FC: Cleiton Silva (7 goals in 13 matches)

Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC: Stats and numbers from the 2023-24 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Rehenesh TP (43), Prabhsukhan Gill (28)

Most assists: Imran Khan (2), Nandhakumar Sekar (3)

Most shots per 90: Daniel Chima Chukwu (3.7), Cleiton Silva (3.6)

Most clearances: Elsinho (59), Hijazi Maher (58)