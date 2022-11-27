Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal will be hoping to kick start their season to qualify for the playoffs.

10th-placed Jamshedpur FC will invite 9th-placed East Bengal FC to JRD Sports Complex, Jamshedpur on Sunday, November 27.

Both clubs have just three victories between them so far this season and will be desperate to cross the victory line to kick off their season and qualify for the playoffs. The hosts are already eight points adrift of a playoff spot, while the visitors are six points away from the sixth-placed Kerala Blasters.

Aidy Boothroyd's Jamshedpur have lost their last three outings against FC Goa, Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC. East Bengal FC, on the other hand, capitulated after securing a two-goal lead to lose 4-2 to Odisha FC in their previous game.

East Bengal FC hold the edge in this fixture, given their proficiency in front of the goal. Jamshedpur are capable of causing trouble to their opposition. It might prove to be an interesting matchup.

Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC

Team news:

Charalambos Kyriakou is expected to be the sole absentee from the game. The recovery of the left-back Jerry Lalrinzuala comes as a huge boost for Stephen Constantine.

Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC

Predicted lineup

Jamshedpur FC:

TP Rehenesh; Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhuri, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; Boris Singh, Germanpreet Singh, Jitendra Singh, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas; Daniel Chima Chukwu, Ishan Pandita.

East Bengal FC:

Kamaljit Singh; Ankit Mukherjee, Lalchungnunga, Ivan Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala; VP Suhair, Jordan O’Doherty, Alex Lima, Naorem Mahesh Singh; Semboi Haokip, Cleiton SIlva.

Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC: Live streaming and telecast details

These two sides will face off at the JRD Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network, while the live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC prediction

It will be a close contest, but East Bengal might knick it as they are capable of finding the back of the net often.

Prediction: Jamshedpur 1-2 East Bengal

Poll : 0 votes