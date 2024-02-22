Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC: Preview, predicted lineups, and more for ISL 2023-24 clash

After two consecutive defeats, East Bengal FC returned to winning ways with a narrow 1-0 victory over Hyderabad FC. However, the Carles Cuadrat-led outfit will have to shift their focus quickly to Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Thursday.

Although the victory was a positive result for the Red and Gold Brigade, their performance on the night wasn't particularly inspiring. The midfield looked pedestrian and a lone strike from Cleiton Silva earned the crucial three points.

The absence of Saul Crespo in the middle of the park has been detrimental for East Bengal, but new-signing Victor Vazquez is slowly getting up to pace and is learning to tailor into the role.

With 15 points from 14 matches, the Torchbearers are currently placed eighth in the league and will be hoping to break into the knockout spots with a string of victories.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC have been unbeaten in the league since the restart, which has coincided with the change of guard. Khalid Jamil, with his straightforward approach, has revived the Red Miners' ongoing season.

Jamshedpur are currently in the seventh spot. They put four goals past Punjab FC and kept a clean sheet in their last game to secure an important victory on the road.

Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC: Match details for the ISL 2023-24 clash

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2023-24

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

Date and Time: February 22, 7:30 pm IST.

Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC: Probable lineups

Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh T. P., Nikhil Barla, Pratik Chaudhari, Elsinho, Muhammad Uvais, Jeremy Manzorro, PC Laldinpuia, Imran Khan, Rei Tachikawa, Mohammed Sanan K, Daniel Chima Chukwu.

East Bengal: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Mohamad Rakip, Hijazi Maher, Nishu Kumar, Mandar Rao Desai, Nanda Kumar, Saul Crespo, Felicio Brown Forbes, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Cleiton Silva, Souvik Chakrabarti.

Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC: Telecast and live stream details

The ISL clash between Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal FC will be broadcast live on Sports18 and VH1 in India. It can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app on Tuesday, February 21 at 7:30 PM.