Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - January 28th, 2022

Jamshedpur FC will take on FC Goa in the 74th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Friday, 28th January 2022 at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

Jamshedpur FC haven't played in a long time owing to COVID-19 concerns and will now be eager to get back on the ground after nearly more than two weeks. The team last played on 11th January against SC East Bengal, where the Red Miners emerged victorious 1-0, courtesy of an 88th-minute goal from Ishan Pandita. Jamshedpur are now placed third in the table with five wins, four draws and two losses.

Meanwhile, FC Goa have won just one of their previous eight outings and are currently on a three-game winless streak. They are placed ninth in the standings with just 14 points. The Gaurs held Bengaluru FC to a 1-1 draw in their last outing, with Dylan Fox netting the solitary goal for them.

When the two teams last met in the reverse fixture, Jamshedpur FC secured a comprehensive 3-1 victory.

Predicted Playing XIs

Jamshedpur FC: Pawan Kumar, Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Boris Singh, Jitendra Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Seiminlen Doungel, Greg Stewart, Jordan Murray

FC Goa: Dheeraj Moirangthem, Anwar Ali, Dylan Fox, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Aiban Dohling, Princeton Rebello, Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz, Devendra Murgaonkar

Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa, Match 74

Date and time: Friday, 28th January, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Dheeraj Moirangthem, Anwar Ali, Dylan Fox, Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Greg Stewart, Jordan Murray, Jitendra Singh, Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz

Captain: Greg Stewart | Vice-captain: Edu Bedia.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Pawan Kumar, Peter Hartley, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Ricky Lallawmawma, Boris Singh, Princeton Rebello, Mobashir Rahman, Devendra Murgaonkar, Ishan Pandita, Jorge Ortiz

Captain: Jorge Ortiz | Vice-captain: Ishan Pandita.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee