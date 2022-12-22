Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: Prediction, team news, preview, and more for the ISL 2022-23 match

FC Goa, kicking off the second half of the ISL 2022-23 season, will travel to the JRD Tata Sports Complex to lock horns with Jamshedpur FC on Thursday, December 22.

The Red Miners are in a downward spiral, succumbing to seven consecutive losses in the league so far. In their last encounter, Aidy Boothroyd's team, despite their resilient display, were handed a narrow 1-0 defeat by Bengaluru FC.

Furthermore, the goals have also dried up and Boothroyd will be hoping for contributions from his attackers.

Meanwhile, the Gaurs are on an upward climb after a rusty start to the season under head coach Carlos Pena. They have won six of the 10 games played so far and are on a two-match winning streak.

Earlier in the season, when the two sides faced off, the Men of Steel were hammered 3-0, with Noah Sadaoui, Iker Guarrotxena, and Brison Fernandes bagging a goal each.

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: Team News

JFC: Aidy Boothroyd revealed in the pre-match press conference that Laldinpuia trained fully on Wednesday, December 21, and is fit. Germanpreet Singh is still injured and will miss out on the fixture.

FCG: The Gaurs have no injury concerns and we can expect Carlos Pena to field a similar squad from the last game.

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: Predicted Lineups

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia (C), Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Rafael Crivellaro, Germanpreet Singh, Ritwik Das, Borish Singh, Harry Sawyer, and Daniel Chima Chukwu.

FC Goa: Dheeraj Moirangthem (GK), Anwar Ali, Mohamed Fares Arnaout, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Noah Wail Sadaoui, Brandon Fernandes (C), Ayush Dev Chhetri, Redeem Tlang, Edu Bedia, Iker Guarrotxena.

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: Prediction

While FC Goa are currently sixth, the Red Miners are 10th in the league standings. Despite the staggering difference in their present form, the encounter is expected to be a closely contested affair. However, with the firepower of Noah Sadaoui and Iker Guarrotxena, expect the Gaurs to have a slight edge.

Prediction: FC Goa 3-1 Jamshedpur FC

