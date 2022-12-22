Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: When and where to watch today's ISL 2022-23 match?

In the opening fixture of Matchweek 12 of ISL 2022023, struggling Jamshedpur FC will welcome a rejuvenated FC Goa side at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur on Thursday, December 22.

The hosts have had a harrowing start to the season after their heroics in the 2021-22 campaign. After playing 10 games, the Red Miners have just won and drawn a single match each, while losing eight times. In their last encounter, Aidy Boothroyd's team, despite their resilient display, were handed a narrow 1-0 defeat by Bengaluru FC.

Although the defending Shield winners roped in creative midfielder Rafael Crivellaro, the former Chennaiyin man is yet to return to full fitness. Goals, too, have dried up for Jamshedpur FC and Boothroyd will be looking for a quick fix.

FC Goa, on the other hand, currently occupy the final spot in the top six and are on an upward climb after a rusty start to the season. Carlos Pena's side are coming into the fixture on the back of a 2-1 victory over NorthEast United FC.

Earlier in the season, when the two sides faced off in the reverse fixture, the Men of Steel were thumped 3-0 by the Goan club, with Noah Sadaoui, Iker Guarrotxena, and youngster Brison Fernandes bagging a goal each.

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season, Match 56.

Date & Time: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: Telecast details

The 56th match of the ISL 2022-23 season between Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 7.30 pm IST on December 22.

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: Live streaming details

The enthralling match between the Red Miners and the Gaurs can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

