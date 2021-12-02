Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - December 2nd, 2021

Jamshedpur FC will be up against Hyderabad FC in Match 15 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Thursday, 2nd December at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Jamshedpur FC have got off to a decent start having won one of their two matches with the other ending in a draw.

They held SC East Bengal to a 1-1 draw in the opening game after conceding a goal in the 19th minute. Peter Hartley scored a brilliant equalizer towards the end of the first half to help his side secure a valuable point.

The Red Miners then went on to crush FC Goa 3-1 courtesy of a brace from Nerijus Valskis and a goal from Jordan Murray. Greg Stewart also played brilliantly as he assisted the two goals scored by Valskis. They will now aim to continue their unbeaten run and grab another win to climb up to the top of the table.

On the other hand, Hyderabad FC faced a defeat in their first game but have come back stronger since then. They suffered a 1-0 defeat in their opening clash of the season against Chennaiyin FC. Despite dominating the majority of the game, the Nizams failed to capitalize on it and conceded a penalty in the 66th minute which turned out to be the difference.

Hyderabad FC then bounced back to secure a comprehensive 3-1 win over defending champions Mumbai City FC, courtesy of goals from Joao Victor, Bartholomew Ogbeche and Rohit Danu. They will now be high on confidence after that win and will look to replicate the same in this fixture.

Squads to choose from

Jamshedpur FC

Goalkeepers: Pawan Kumar, Rehenesh TP, Vishal Yadav, Mohit Dhami

Defenders: PC aldinpuia, Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawia, Eli Sabia, Sandip Mandi, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Peter Hartley, Anas Edathodika.

Midfielders: Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Mobashir Rahman, Ritwik Das, Greg Stewart, Len Doungel, Boris Singh, Komal Thatal, Jitendra Singh, Gorachand Mamdi

Forwards: Nerijus Valskis, Jordan Murray, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita.

Hyderabad FC squad

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jongte

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan Gonzalez, Pritam Soraisam, Nikhil Prabhu, Nim Dorjee Tamang.

Midfielders: Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Souvik Chakrabarti, Hitesh Sharma, Sahil Tavora, Nikhil Poojary, Edu Garcia, Mark Zothanpuia, Halicharan Nazary, Abdul Rabeeh

Attackers: Bart Ogbeche, Javi Siverio, Joel Chianese, Rohit Danu, Aniket Jadhav, Aaren D’Silva

Predicted Playing XIs

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh, Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Jitendra Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Komal Thatal, Alexandre Lima, Nerijus Valskis, Greg Stewart.

Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor, Aniket Jadhav, Yasir Mohammad, Hitesh Sharma, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC.

Date: December 2, 2021; 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: The GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

JFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Laxmikant Kattimani, Peter Hartley, Asish Rai, Laldinliana Renthlei, Chinglensana Singh, Alexandre Lima, Yasir Mohammad, Joao Victor, Nerijus Valskis, Greg Stewart, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Captain: Nerijus Valskis Vice-captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche

Fantasy Suggestion #2: TP Rehenesh, Juanan, Ricky Lallawmawma, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Aniket Jadhav, Jitendra Singh, Komal Thatal, Joel Chianese, Jordan Murray, Seiminlen Doungel

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Joel Chianese Vice-captain: Aniket Jadhav

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee