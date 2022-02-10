Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - February 10th, 2022

Jamshedpur FC will take on Kerala Blasters FC in the 87th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Thursday, 10th February 2022 at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

Jamshedpur FC’s three-game winning streak came to an end with a 1-3 loss to Bengaluru FC in their previous outing. Daniel Chukwu scored the fastest goal of the season in just 46 seconds but Jamshedpur couldn’t manage to hold on to the lead. This loss saw them slip to fifth place in the table with 22 points in 13 matches.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC got back to winning ways with a 2-1 win over NorthEast United FC in their previous game. Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Alvaro Vazquez each scored a goal to help the Blasters secure three valuable points. They are currently placed in second spot in the table, having collected 23 points in 13 games.

When the two teams last met in the reverse fixture, the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Predicted Playing XIs

Jamshedpur FC: Rehnesh TP (GK), Dinliana Renthlei, Narender Gehlot, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Jitendra Singh, Alex Lima, Len Doungel, Greg Stewart, Boris Singh, Daniel Chimac

Kerala Blasters FC: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK), Harmanjot Khabra, Ruivah, Marko Leskovic, Nishu Kumar, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez, Chencho Gyeltshen

Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Match 87

Date and time: Thursday, 10th February 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

Detailed ISL fixtures are available here

Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

TP Rehenesh, Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Peter Hartley, Laldinliana Renthlei, Adrian Luna, Alex Lima, Sahal Abdul Samad, Greg Stewart, Alvaro Vazquez, Daniel Chima Chukwu

Captain: Greg Stewart | Vice-captain: Alvaro Vazquez.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Ricky Lallwmawma, Ruivah Hormipam, Narender Gahlot, Jeakson Singh, Boris Thangjam, Adrian Luna, Alex Lima, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Len Doungel, Daniel Chima Chukwu

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Jorge Pereyra Diaz | Vice-captain: Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee