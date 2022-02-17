Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - February 17th, 2022

Jamshedpur FC will take on Mumbai City FC in the 67th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Thursday, 17th February 2022 at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

After being postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, the match between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC has been rescheduled for today’s date. Jamshedpur FC are coming into this game on the back of a comprehensive 3-0 win over the in-form Kerala Blasters in their previous match.

Greg Stewart scored twice on penalties while Daniel Chima Chukwu added another goal to help Jamshedpur secure three valuable points in the race for the playoffs. They now stand fourth in the table with 25 points in 14 games, having won seven matches while losing three and drawing four.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC are tied on 25 points with Jamshedpur FC but have played an extra game to be placed at fifth on goal difference. They are currently on a four-game unbeaten run, which includes two consecutive wins in their last two games. The Mariners were brilliant in their previous outing, where they hammered Odisha FC 4-1, courtesy of braces from Igor Angulo and Bipin Singh.

When the two sides last met in the reverse fixture, Mumbai City FC came out on top with a 4-2 win.

Predicted Playing XIs

Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh TP (GK); Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; Jitendra Singh, Pronay Halder; Ritwik Das, Greg Stewart, Boris Singh; Daniel Chima.

Mumbai City FC: Mohammed Nawaz (GK); Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai; Lalengmawia, Ahmed Jahouh; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Cássio Gabriel, Bipin Singh; Igor Angulo

Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC, Match 67

Date and time: Thursday, 17th February 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa.

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

TP Rehenesh, Mourtada Fall, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Mandar Rao Dessai, Ahmed Jahouh, Cassio Gabriel, Lalengmawia, Boris Thangjam, Greg Stewart, Igor Angulo.

Captain: Greg Stewart | Vice-captain: Igor Angulo.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Mohammad Nawaz, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Laldinliana Renthlei, Ricky Lallawmawma, Alex Lima,Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jitendra Singh, Pronay Halder, Bipin Singh, Daniel Chima Chukwu .

Captain: Bipin Singh | Vice-captain: Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee