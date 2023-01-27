Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: JFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - January 27, 2023

Jamshedpur FC will go up against Mumbai City FC in the second game of Matchweek 17 of the Hero Indian Super League on Friday (January 27) at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

Last season's Premiership winners Jamshedpur have enured a poor campaign this time. They're tenth in the points table, with only nine points in 15 games and are coming off a 3-0 home defeat against Bengaluru FC.

Meanwhile, the mercurial Mumbai City side have easily been the best team this season and sit four points clear of Hyderabad FC atop the standings. They're coming off a 4-0 home win over NorthEast United FC.

Squads to choose from

Jamshedpur FC

Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Rakshit Dagar, Vishal Yadav

Defenders: Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Sandip Mandi, Muhammad Uvais, Saphaba Telem

Midfielders: Wellington Priori, Pronay Halder, Germanpreet Singh, Sk Sahil, Jitendra Singh, Phijam Singh, Rafael Crivellaro

Forwards: Daniel Chima Chukwu, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Harry Sawyer, Boris Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita, Komal Thatal, Ritwik Das, Seiminlen Doungel, Nikhil Barla

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Amey Ranawade, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Sanjeev Stalin, Gursimrat-Singh

Midfielders: Lalengmawia Ralte, Vinit Rai, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Alberto Noguera, Rowllin Borges, Gurkirat Singh, Mohammed Asif

Forwards: Greg Stewart, Jorge Diaz, Vikram Pratap Singh, Ayush Chhikara

Predicted Playing XIs

Jamshedpur FC

Vishal Yadav (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Germanpreet Singh, Pronay Halder, Rafael Crivellaro, Ritwik Das, Boris Singh, Daniel Chima Chukwu

Mumbai City FC

Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy/Mandar Rao Dessai, Lalengmawia Ralte, Greg Stewart, Ahmed Jahouh, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte, and Bipin Singh.

Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2022-23.

Date: January 27, 2023; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Given the form of both teams, you'd back Mumbai City FC to win this game without batting an eyelid. They're scoring goals for fun, and with the Premiership on the line, each game is a must-win for them, so it's unlikely they would slack off.

Greg Stewart, Jorge Diaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, and Rahul Bheke are the Mumbai City players I feel are must-haves from this gane, while Ricky Lallawmawma and Daniel Chima Chukwu are the only two Jamshedpur FC players I feel are necessary for this match.

The likes of Rafael Crivellaro, Ritwik Das and Boris Singh could be good differentials from Jamshedpur, but it doesn't seem likely that they would break through the Mumbai defence.

As for captaincy, I'm torn between Greg Stewart, Jorge Diaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Bipin Singh.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinliana Renthlei, Boris Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Greg Stewart, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Jorge Diaz

Captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte Vice-captain: Jorge Diaz

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishal Yadav, Rahul Bheke, Ricky Lallawmawma, Mehtab Singh, Ritwik Das, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Greg Stewart, Daniel Chima Chukwu,Jorge Diaz

Captain: Greg Stewart Vice-captain: Bipin Singh

