Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: JFC vs MCFC Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - March 8, 2024

Jamshedpur FC (JFC) take on Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in the final fixture of Matchweek 18 of ISL 23/24 on Friday, March 8, at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

Jamshedpur FC are currently placed in seventh place on the points table, with 20 points in 18 matches, and they're involved in a six-team race for the sixth and final spot in the playoffs. Every game from here on is crucial for Khalid Jamil's side, especially after the Steelers' 3-0 defeat against MBSG last week.

Their opponents, Mumbai City FC, meanwhile have a gilt-edged opportunity to go to the top of the ISL 23/24 points table with a draw or a win in this match after Odisha FC's shock defeat against Chennaiyin.

The Islanders will be wary of the hosts in this match, especially after their tough previous outing against Punjab FC, where they had to claw their way back to secure a 3-2 win. Iker Guarrotxena's brace completed the comeback for MCFC, but the Spaniard suffered a hamstring strain that could keep him out of this one.

Squads to choose from

Jamshedpur FC

Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Rakshit Dagar, Vishal Yadav, Ayush Jena, and Mohit Dami.

Defenders: Pronay Halder, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Provat Lakra, Muhammad Uvais, and Muirang Wungyanyg.

Midfielders: Ritwik Das, Emil Benny, Imran Khan, Elsinho, Jeremy Manzorro, Nikhil Barla, Komal Thatal, Saphaba Telem, Rei Tachikawa, Nongdamba Naorem, Germanpreet Singh, and Jitendra Singh.

Forwards: Steve Ambri, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Sanan Mohammed, Alen Stevanovic, Seiminlen Doungel, and Semboi Haokip.

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy, and Ahan Prakash.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Thaer Krouma, Rostyn Griffiths, Tiri, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra, Sanjeev Stalin, Halen Nongtdu, Nathan Rodrigues, and Hmingthanmawia Ralte.

Midfielders: Lalengmawia Ralte, Jayesh Rane, Yoell Van Nieff, Vinit Rai, Alberto Noguera, Gurkirat Singh, Franklin Nazareth, and Seilenthang Lotjem.

Forwards: Jorge Diaz, Vikram Pratap Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh, Iker Guarrotxena, and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: Predicted Playing XIs

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Pratik Chaudhary, Laldinpuia P, Provat Lakra, Mohammed Sanan, Jeremy Manzorro, Imran Khan/Nikhil Barla, Elsinho, Javier Siverio, and Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Mumbai City FC

Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Tiri, Akash Mishra, Yoell van Nieff, Alberto Noguera, Jayesh Rane, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh, and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC

Date: March 8, 2024; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Jamshedpur FC will certainly go into this game as the underdogs, but backing their attacking stalwarts Jeremy Manzorro and Daniel Chima Chukwu is a must, especially with the MCFC defense looking porous. With Iker Guarrotxena out, the Islanders should be going with a front three of Vikram Pratap Singh, Bipin Singh, and Chhangte, and having a minimum of two out of those three are essential.

This should be a goal-filled contest, and going with a three-man defense should be ideal. Jeremy Manzorro, Vikram Pratap Singh, Daniel Chima Chukwu, and Chhangte are the best captaincy picks.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: TP Rehenesh, Tiri, Rahul Bheke, PC Ladinpuia, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Alberto Noguera, Yoell van Nieff, Jeremy Manzorro, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Vikram Pratap Singh, and Bipin Singh.

Captain: Jeremy Manzorro. Vice-captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phurba Lachenpa, Pratik Chaudhari, Rahul Bheke, Akash Mishra, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Lalengmawia Ralte, Elsinho, Jeremy Manzorro, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Vikram Pratap Singh, and Bipin Singh.

Captain: Vikram Pratap Singh. Vice-captain: Daniel Chima Chukwu.