Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: Player ratings for the Red Miners | Asian Champions League playoff

Jamshedpur FC lost to Mumbai City 3-1 FC in their Asian Champions League playoff match at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala on Tuesday (April 4).

Jamshedpur FC were part of the playoffs, having won the ISL League Shield in the 2021-22 season.

Mumbai City FC were part of the playoffs, having won the ISL League Shield in the 2022-23 season.

Mumbai came into the game after having a good football season which saw them go through a 18-game-unbeaten run of games during the ISL season.

Jamshedpur FC endured a poor ISL season which saw the Red Miners finish 10th in the league table.

The match started with both teams taking a rather cautious approach and making sure they didn't concede an early goal.

Jay Emanuel Thomas hit a finely struck free-kick in the 11th minute which was tipped over the bar brilliantly by Phurba Lachenpa.

Both sides created some chances but failed to score a goal.

The scoreboard at halftime read 0-0.

The second half saw Mumbai City FC begin the half on a more positive note compared to the first.

Chhangte was bought down inside the box by Ricky in the 50th minute and the referee made no mistake in awarding the Islanders a penalty. Ahmed Jahouh made no mistake in giving Mumbai City FC the lead from the penalty spot in the 51st minute.

Albert Noguera doubled the lead for Mumbai City FC in the 70th minute when his left-footed strike from inside the box rattled the Jamshedpur FC net.

Eli Sabia scored from a Jay Emanuel Thomas corner in the 80th minute to reduce the margin for the Red Miners.

A goal from Eli Sabia set up the game to be an interesting contest in the last few minutes.

Vikram Pratap Singh scored from an Albert Noguera pass in added time (90+4) to secure the victory for Mumbai City FC.

With a win today, Mumbai City FC secured their spot in the Asian Champions League.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for the Red Miners

Player Ratings for Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh (6): TP Rehenesh made some decent saves during the game, but overall there wasn't much he could do.

Boris didn't have a good game today (Image courtesy: ISL media)

Boris Singh (5.5): Boris didn't have a good game and he was ineffective going forward today.

Ricky (5): Ricky was guilty of fouling Chhangte inside the box which awarded Mumbai the penalty. Ricky was often beaten by Chhangte and had trouble dealing with him.

Pratik Chaudhari (5.5): Pratik made some harsh tackles to deal with Mumbai's attack. He was also booked due to some harsh tackles he committed.

Eli Sabia (6.5): Eli Sabia tried his best to contain the Mumbai City FC attackers and made some crucial blocks. He also scored Jamshedpur FC's solitary goal from a corner in the second half.

Dinliana (5): Dinliana didn't have a good game, and he faced a lot of issues dealing with the Islanders' wingers.

Jay Emanuel Thomas (6): Thomas was good going forward and he provided some good passes in the final third but didn't help control the play or win the second ball. It was from his corner that the Red Miners scored their goal.

Pronoy Halder (5): Pronoy failed to keep a check on the Islanders midfielders and wasn't able to do what was needed.

Ritwik Das (5.5): Apart from a few runs down the flanks, Ritwik didn't do anything that could be talked about.

Harry Sawyer (5): Harry Sawyer failed to trouble the Islanders' defense much and was substituted in the second half.

Daniel Chima Chukwu (5.5): Chima tried hard to score on his birthday but failed to do so.

Substitutes

Rafael Crivalarho (5): Crivalarho replaced Sawyer in the second half, but he failed to do anything substantial. He did try to create some openings but wasn't successful in doing so.

Ishan Pandita (5): Ishan came on late in the game like he has done numerous times for Jamshedpur FC but failed to impact the game as he does.

