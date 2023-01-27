Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC prediction, preview, team news and more ahead of the 2022-23 ISL contest 

League leaders Mumbai City FC will visit the JRD Sports Complex to take on Jamshedpur FC in Matchweek 17 of the ISL 2022-23 on Friday, January 27.

Jamshedpur have struggled to keep up with last season's standards and are languishing at 10th place in the league table. Meanwhile, the visitors are cruising towards their second ISL shield having won 10 consecutive matches and remained unbeaten so far this season.

Aiyd Boothroyd's team seemed to have turned the tide with a draw and victory against Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal respectively. However, the Red Miners then suffered a huge 3-0 loss at the hands of Bengaluru FC in their previous outing.

Although qualifying for the playoffs looks unlikely, Jamshedpur will be hoping to put in a spirited display against the league's demolishers.

Mumbai City, meanwhile, have been by far the best team in the league this term. Des Buckingham has taken his side to the top of the table with 12 victories and three draws from 15 games.

Not only have they procured points, but their lethal attack and defensive stability have made it hard for their opponents to go toe-to-toe with the Islanders. They come into this match on the back of a 4-0 hammering of NorthEast United FC in their last match.

Jamshedpur were able to hold their opponents to a 1-1 draw earlier this season. Despite the spoils being shared in the reverse fixture, Mumbai City head into Friday's battle as clear favorites.

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC team news

Amey Ranawade will be absent for Mumbai City, while the inclusion of Rostyn Griffiths, who has also been injured of late, remains to be seen. Jamshedpur, meanwhile, have a fully fit squad to call upon for this match.

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC predicted lineup

Jamshedpur: Vishal Yadav; Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma; Germanpreet Singh, Pronay Halder; Boris Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Ritwik Das; Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Mumbai City: Phurba Lachenpa; Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Desai; Ahmed Jahouh, Apuia; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Greg Stewart, Bipin Singh; Jorge Pereyra Diaz.

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC telecast details

The ISL 2022-23 fixture between Jamshedpur and Mumbai City will be telecast on Star Sports channels from 7:30 PM IST on January 27. Live streaming will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC prediction

Mumbai City have been a revelation this campaign and will be gunning for a 11th consecutive win. Jamshedpur will need to play their best game of the season to take something from this game and are very evidently the underdogs.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 0-3 Mumbai City FC.

Poll : 0 votes