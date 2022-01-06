Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - January 6th, 2022

Jamshedpur FC will lock horns against Northeast United FC in the 51st match of the ISL 2021-22 on Thursday, 6th January 2022. The GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim will host this game.

Jamshedpur FC will be disappointed with their performance in the recent matches of the ISL 2021-22 season. They were unbeaten in their first four games, where they managed two wins but have struggled since. The side have grabbed just a single victory in their last five matches.

The Red Miners will come into this game after suffering a 1-0 defeat against Chennaiyin FC, which saw them slip down to sixth spot in the points table.

Meanwhile, Northeast United FC haven't had an ideal run so far this season. They have failed to find the perfect balance as they sit in 10th position in the standings with just two wins from nine matches.

However, the Highlanders will be happy with their performance in their previous match. They held second-place Mumbai City FC to a 3-3 draw, courtesy of a magnificent hat-trick by Deshorn Brown.

Jamshedpur FC vs Northeast United FC Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs Northeast United FC, ISL 2021-22.

Date and Time: Thursday, 6th January 2022 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

Squads to choose from

Jamshedpur FC

Pawan Kumar, Rehenesh TP, Vishal Yadav, Mohit Dhami, PC Laldinpuia, Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawia, Eli Sabia, Sandip Mandi, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Peter Hartley, Anas Edathodika, Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Mohit Rahman.

NorthEast United FC

Mirshad Michu, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurjinder Kumar, Jestin George, Mashoor Shereef, Mohamed Irshad, Nabin Rabha, Tondonba Singh, Patrick Flottmann, Provat Lakra, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Federico Gallego, Gani Nigam, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Joe Zoherliana, Khassa Camara, Pragyan Medhi, Pragyan Gogoi, Sehnaj Singh, Deshorn Brown, Laldanmawai Ralte, Lalkawpuimawia, Manvir Singh, Mathias Coureur, Rochharzela, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, William Lalnunfela.

Jamshedpur FC vs Northeast United FC Predicted Playing XI

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Peter Hartley (C), Narender Gahlot, Laldinliana Renthlei, Alexandre Lima, Jitendra Singh, Boris Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Greg Stewart, Jordan Murray.

Northeast United FC: Mirshad Michu (GK), Provat Lakra, Patrick Flottmann, Tondonba Singh, Hernan Santana (C), Imran Khan, Sehnaj Singh, Pragyan Gogoi, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Deshorn Brown, Mathias Coureur.

Jamshedpur FC vs Northeast United FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Sugestion #1: TP Rehenesh, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Tondonba Singh, Patrick Flottmann, Hernan Santana, VP Suhair, Imran Khan, Greg Stewart, Deshorn Brown, Mathias Coureur.

Captain: Greg Stewart | Vice-Captain: VP Suhair.

Fantasy Sugestion #2: Mirshad Michu, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Narender Gahlot, Provat Lakra, Hernan Santana, VP Suhair, Alexandre Lima, Greg Stewart, Deshorn Brown, Seiminlen Doungel.

Captain: Deshorn Brown | Vice-Captain: Hernan Santana.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra