Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC prediction, preview, team news and more

NorthEast United will play their first ISL game since the departure of head coach Gerard Nus when they take on Jamshedpur FC in the early kickoff on Sunday.

NorthEast United parted ways with Nus after a 1-1 draw with Bengaluru FC in their last game. The management cited differences between Nus' tactical approach and the club's vision before relieving the Spaniard off his duties.

Like last season, when he stepped in for Croatian Robert Jarni, experienced Indian coach Khalid Jamil has been appointed as the interim coach for the remainder of the season.

Since beating East Bengal in early December, NorthEast United have gone seven games without a win. They are struggling in the eighth spot, with just 12 points from 11 games.

Jamshedpur themselves haven't fared much better of late either. Owen Coyle's side has just a point more than the Highlanders and is a spot above them.

Jamshedpur have lost three of their last four games. They had a ten-day break since beating Bengaluru FC a couple of weeks ago. The Red Miners have been beaten in both their games since.

In the last match, they fell to a combination of excellent attacking play from FC Goa and inspired goalkeeping from Naveen Kumar, as they lost 3-0. Jorge Ortiz scored twice for the Gaurs, before Ivan Gonzalez put the gloss on the scoreline late in the game.

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC head-to-head

NorthEast United have never beaten Jamshedpur in seven previous attempts in the ISL. The Highlanders have lost two of those seven games, while the remaining five have ended in draws.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, Jamshedpur won 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal from Aniket Jadhav.

Jamshedpur FC form guide: L-L-W-L-W

NorthEast United FC form guide: D-L-L-D-L

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC team news

Jamshedpur FC

Alex Lima is suspended for this game, after he was sent off in the previous match against FC Goa. In that game, captain Peter Hartley also went off injured, which makes him doubtful for the upcoming match.

NorthEast United FC

In coach Khalid Jamil's first game back in charge, they are likely to go back to what worked in the first half of the season. There is a high chance of the likes of Lalengmawia and Ninthoinganba Meetei starting.

New signing Deshorn Brown may not start this game, with barely any days of training with the entire squad.

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC predicted XIs

Jamshedpur FC

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): TP Rehenesh; Narendar Gehlot, Stephen Eze, Joyner Lourenco, Ricky Lallawmawma; Aitor Monroy, Mobashir Rahman; Aniket Jadhav, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Jackichand Singh; Nerijus Valskis

NorthEast United FC

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Subhashish Roy Chowdhury; Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar; Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara; Ninthoinganba Meetei, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado; VP Suhair

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC prediction

This is a face-off between two struggling sides. However, NorthEast United have had to deal with off-field issues as well. With so much happening behind the scenes, they might not be able to find the inspiration to win. Jamshedpur head into this game as the slight favorites, their own recent form notwithstanding.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 1-0 NorthEast United FC