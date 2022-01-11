Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - January 11th, 2022

Jamshedpur FC will be up against SC East Bengal in the 57th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Tuesday, 11th January 2022 at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.
Jamshedpur FC have had a fine season so far, but will look to improve their performances. The team has won four of its 10 games while losing twice and drawing on four occasions. Jamshedpur are coming into this game on the back of a 3-2 victory over NorthEast United FC.
SC East Bengal, on the other hand, haven't yet found their feet in the ISL. They are reeling at the bottom of the points table and are the only team so far that have yet to win a game. However, the Red and Gold brigade could take some pride from their recent outing where they held heavyweights Mumbai City FC to a goalless draw.
Squads to choose from
SC East Bengal
Arindam Bhattacharya, Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen, Daniel Gomes, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal, Ankit Mukherjee, Goutam Singh, Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce, Sarineo Fernandes, Akashdeep Singh, Jackichand Singh, Sourav Das, Angousana Wahengbam, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Md Rafique, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic, Darren Sidoel, Romeo Fernandes, Songpu Singsit, Loken Metei, Balwant Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Naorem Mahesh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Marcelo Ribeiro Dos Santos, Antonio Perosevic, Subha Ghosh.
Jamshedpur FC
Pawan Kumar, Rehenesh TP, Vishal Yadav, Mohit Dhami, PC aldinpuia, Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawia, Eli Sabia, Sandip Mandi, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Peter Hartley, Anas Edathodika, Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Mobashir Rahman, Ritwik Das, Greg Stewart, Len Doungel, Boris Singh, Komal Thatal, Jitendra Singh, Gorachand Mamdi, Jordan Murray, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita.
Predicted Playing XIs
Jamshedpur FC: Pawan Kumar, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Jitendra Singh, Boris Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Mobashir Rahman, Greg Stewart, Jordan Murray
SC East Bengal: Arindam Bhattacharya, Joyner Lourenco, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal, Bikash Jairu, Sourav Das, Jackichand Singh, Amarjit Kiyam, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Balwant Singh
Match Details
Match: Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal
Date and Time: Tuesday, 11th January 2022 7:30 PM IST
Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim
Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal Dream11 prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1
Arindam Bhattacharya, Adil Khan, Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Hira Mondal, Jitendra Singh, Boris Thangjam, Wahengbam Angousana, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Greg Stewart, Seiminlen Doungel
Captain: Greg Stewart. Vice-captain: Boris Thangjam.
Fantasy Suggestion #2
Arindam Bhattacharya, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Joyner Lourenco, Alex Lima, Mohammed Rafique, Amarjit Singh, Sourav Das, Jordan Murray, Ishan Pandita, Naorem Mahesh Singh
Captain: Jordan Murray. Vice-captain: Alex Lima.