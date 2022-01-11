Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - January 11th, 2022

Jamshedpur FC will be up against SC East Bengal in the 57th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Tuesday, 11th January 2022 at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

Jamshedpur FC have had a fine season so far, but will look to improve their performances. The team has won four of its 10 games while losing twice and drawing on four occasions. Jamshedpur are coming into this game on the back of a 3-2 victory over NorthEast United FC.

SC East Bengal, on the other hand, haven't yet found their feet in the ISL. They are reeling at the bottom of the points table and are the only team so far that have yet to win a game. However, the Red and Gold brigade could take some pride from their recent outing where they held heavyweights Mumbai City FC to a goalless draw.

Squads to choose from

SC East Bengal

Arindam Bhattacharya, Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen, Daniel Gomes, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal, Ankit Mukherjee, Goutam Singh, Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce, Sarineo Fernandes, Akashdeep Singh, Jackichand Singh, Sourav Das, Angousana Wahengbam, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Md Rafique, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic, Darren Sidoel, Romeo Fernandes, Songpu Singsit, Loken Metei, Balwant Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Naorem Mahesh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Marcelo Ribeiro Dos Santos, Antonio Perosevic, Subha Ghosh.

Jamshedpur FC

Pawan Kumar, Rehenesh TP, Vishal Yadav, Mohit Dhami, PC aldinpuia, Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawia, Eli Sabia, Sandip Mandi, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Peter Hartley, Anas Edathodika, Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Mobashir Rahman, Ritwik Das, Greg Stewart, Len Doungel, Boris Singh, Komal Thatal, Jitendra Singh, Gorachand Mamdi, Jordan Murray, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita.

Predicted Playing XIs

Jamshedpur FC: Pawan Kumar, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Jitendra Singh, Boris Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Mobashir Rahman, Greg Stewart, Jordan Murray

SC East Bengal: Arindam Bhattacharya, Joyner Lourenco, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal, Bikash Jairu, Sourav Das, Jackichand Singh, Amarjit Kiyam, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Balwant Singh

Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal

Date and Time: Tuesday, 11th January 2022 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim

Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Arindam Bhattacharya, Adil Khan, Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Hira Mondal, Jitendra Singh, Boris Thangjam, Wahengbam Angousana, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Greg Stewart, Seiminlen Doungel

Captain: Greg Stewart. Vice-captain: Boris Thangjam.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Arindam Bhattacharya, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Joyner Lourenco, Alex Lima, Mohammed Rafique, Amarjit Singh, Sourav Das, Jordan Murray, Ishan Pandita, Naorem Mahesh Singh

Captain: Jordan Murray. Vice-captain: Alex Lima.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee