Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Jamshedpur FC will look to continue their pursuit of a maiden top-four finish when they host SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday. The game will be played at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco.

Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur FC are seventh in the ISL standings with 18 points from 15 games. Jamshedpur FC have been inconsistent throughout the season and failed to get a good run going. Despite having the perfect balance of youth and experience in the roster, the Men in Steel have not looked like a side on course for a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, Robbie Fowler's SC East Bengal looked like a side that have left themselves with too much to do. They started late in the pre-season and took almost a month to figure out their starting line-up. The team did settle down for a period in January and managed to maintain a seven-match unbeaten run before their current slump in form.

A win for Jamshedpur FC will push them to 6th in the standings while SC East Bengal can climb to 9th if they pick up three points on offer.

Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal: Head-to-head

Jamshedpur FC and SC East Bengal have played each other on only one occasion, which was earlier this season. 10-men SC East Bengal held Jamshedpur FC to a goalless draw the last time the two sides met.

Prepping for a thrilling Sunday night football! 💯



#JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/xVhfBfAjTK — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) February 5, 2021

Advertisement

Top 3 scorers from the current season

Jamshedpur FC: Nerijus Valskis (8), Stephen Eze (3), Peter Hartley (1)

SC East Bengal: Matti Steinmann (3), Jacques Maghoma (3), Bright Enobakhare (2)

Clean sheets from the current season

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh (6)

SC East Bengal: Debjit Majumdar (2), Subrata Paul (2 for Hyderabad FC)

Matti Steinmann has the highest number of assists for SC East Bengal (3). Image: ISL

More stats and numbers from the current season

Most saves - TP Rehenesh (42 - JFC), Debjit Majumdar (50 - SCEB)

Most passes - Aitor Monroy (593 - JFC), Scott Neville (720 - SCEB)

Most interceptions - Stephen Eze (46 - JFC), Scott Neville (24 - SCEB)

Most tackles - Aitor Monroy (89 - JFC), Scott Neville (48 - SCEB)

Most touches - Aitor Monroy (771 - JFC), Scott Neville (913 - SCEB)

Most assists - Aitor Monroy (3 - JFC), Matti Steinmann (2 - SCEB)

Most shots - Nerijus Valskis (37 - JFC), Anthony Pilkington (41 - SCEB)