Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal: Prediction, preview, team news, and more

Jamshedpur FC take on SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco. Both the teams stand an outside chance to make it to the top-four and are in dire need of the three points.

Jamshedpur FC are in the 7th spot on the standings and are currently 4 points short of the top-four position. The team has failed to achieve consistency throughout the season and is still trying to implement a proper playing system. The players have not managed to sync with the tactics, resulting in the Red Miners not getting regular wins.

SC East Bengal are 10th in the standings with 13 points. They played like a unit in patches throughout the league but never seemed formidable enough to continue a winning run.

Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal: Head-to-Head

Jamshedpur FC and SC East Bengal will face each other only for the second time. The sole fixture played between the two teams was a goalless draw earlier in the current season.

Jamshedpur FC form guide: L-L-D-D-W

SC East Bengal form guide: D-D-L-D-L

Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal: Team News

Jamshedpur FC

New signing Boris Singh Thangjam has joined the training sessions and is expected to make his Jamshedpur FC debut as a substitute. Laldinliana Renthlei has some medical tests to do after he took a knock in his hamstring.

SC East Bengal

Raju Gaikwad is expected to replace Rana Gharami in the starting lineup. Sarthak Golui is set to be included in the Matchday squad, after having impressed head coach Robbie Fowler in training.

Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal predicted XIs

Jamshedpur FC

Predicted XI (4-4-2): TP Rehenesh (GK), Narender Gahlot, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Alexandre Lima, Mohammad Mobashir, Seiminlen Doungel, Nerijus Valskis, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Farukh Choudhary.

SC East Bengal

Predicted XI (3-5-2): Debjit Majumder (GK), Narayan Das, Scott Neville, Daniel Fox (C), Ankit Mukherjee, Ajay Chhetri, Matti Steinmann, Jacques Maghoma, Mohammad Rafique, Bright Enobakhare, Harmanpreet Singh.

SC East Bengal succumbed to a 2-0 loss to Bengaluru FC in their previous ISL fixture. (Image: ISL)

Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal prediction

Despite having a quality roster, Jamshedpur FC have been complacent, resulting in 5 losses this season. They thus cannot afford to take SC East Bengal lightly. The Red and Golds have settled down as a unit but lack the conviction to turn draws into wins.

With both sides eager to make a last-minute push for the playoffs, the game is expected to end in yet another draw.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 1-1 SC East Bengal