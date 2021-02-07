Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal - who will win today's match?

Jamshedpur FC will continue their fight for the top four as they face SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) on February 7. The match will be played at Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

Jamshedpur FC preview

Jamshedpur FC were looking strong at the start of the season. The Men of Steel have never qualified to the ISL playoffs in their brief history. The way Owen Coyle's men were playing showed promising signs. At the end of 2020, they were in the top four. However, a string of losses pushed them down the ISL table in the new year.

There is still time for the team to bounce back and make it to the top four, and Owen Coyle is no stranger to such comebacks. Last season, Chennaiyin FC made it to the ISL final under Coyle, scripting a fairytale.

🗣️ @choudharyfar8 talks about returning to Jamshedpur FC, coach Owen Coyle's faith in him, the upcoming game, and more. ⚽



— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) February 6, 2021

Jamshedpur FC were going through a five-match winless streak before facing Odisha FC. Mobashir Rahman's goal was the difference between the two sides as he earned three vital points for his team. The club was fairly active in the January transfer window, as Farukh Choudhary, Len Doungel and Boris Singh joined the team while Jackichand Singh was roped in by Mumbai City FC.

SC East Bengal preview

SC East Bengal's debut ISL season has been nothing short of a controversial one. After entering the ISL at the last minute, the team found themselves struggling. Robbie Fowler and his men did well to get some points under their belt and rid themselves off the last spot in the ISL table.

SC East Bengal will look to get all three points (Courtesy-ISL)

Currently the Red and Golds are tenth on the table. They have 13 points from 15 matches. Their recent form has been hideous, though. It has almost been a month since their last win, when they got past Bengaluru FC with a slender 1-0 margin. Winless in five matches, SC East Bengal will look to get back to winning ways.

SCEB will travel to the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday in a bid to turn things around with their 2nd leg Hero ISL clash against JFC.



— SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) February 6, 2021

Top four might be beyond the team's reach this season, but they'll want to end the season on a high.

Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal Prediction

Jamshedpur FC and SC East Bengal have both struggled to score goals. Jamshedpur have scored 14 times this season, with Nerijus Valskis alone scoring 8 of them. SC East Bengal have also had a similar struggle this season, as they have managed to score just 12 goals.

Last time both these sides met, the affair ended in a goalless draw. Both sides were shown the red card once. This time around, both teams will fight for all three points. With the way Jamshedpur FC are playing, they look more poised to get the win. They will be hungrier, as they as aware every match is crucial for them. However SC East Bengal cannot be written off.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 2-1 SC East Bengal