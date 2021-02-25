JFC vs BFC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL match - February 25th, 2021

Jamshedpur FC will take on Bengaluru FC in an ISL clash at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa on Thursday.

Jamshedpur FC are sixth in the ISL standings with 24 points from 19 matches. They have won six, drew six and lost seven matches, failing to reach the playoffs.

Former ISL champions Bengaluru FC are also out of the race for a top four finish. In a topsy turvy season for the Blues, they have won five, while drawing and losing seven matches each.

Here are the three players you could pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC.

#3 Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri has scored seven goals this season for Bengaluru FC (Courtesy - ISL)

Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri has scored just seven goals in the ISL this season

Although his performances have been decent, he has failed to guide his team into the playoffs. With Cleiton Silva in support upfront, Chhetri has produced some great moments for Bengaluru FC in the present campaign.

The Blues are up against Jamshedpur FC in their final clash of the 2020-21 @IndSuperLeague campaign tomorrow. Come on, BFC! #WeAreBFC #JFCBFC pic.twitter.com/KIep6C9sge — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) February 24, 2021

His ability to move seamlessly in the attacking third and penetrate opposition defences makes him a difficult man to mark.

#2 Nerijus Valskis

Nerijus Valskis is the top scoring player for Jamshedpur FC (Courtesy - ISL)

Jamshedpur FC signed Nerijus Valskis at the start of the season, following his explosive performance for Chennaiyin FC last year. He reunited with head coach Owen Coyle for the 2020-21 ISL campaign.

Putting in the hard work, sweat and time ahead of #JFCBFC! 🔥💪⚽#JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/MlhyMjWA78 — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) February 23, 2021

The former ISL Golden Boot award winner started the season with a bang, scoring goals aplenty. However, his form tapered off as the season progressed.

Despite his poor recent run in front of goal, Valskis has found the back of the net eight times for Jamshedpur FC this season. He is a lethal presence inside the box and would want to end the campaign on a high. The Lithunian striker has been a reliable fantasy asset in Dream11 in the ongoing campaig.

#1 Cleiton Silva

Cleiton Silva has had a stellar debut season in the Indian Super League (Courtesy - ISL)

Brazilian attacker Cleiton Silva has been nothing short of a revelation for Bengaluru FC this season. He has established himself as one of the club's key players as the season progressed.

He has formed a strong partnership with Sunil Chhetri upfront. Silva has scored seven goals and provided four assists in the present ISL campaign.

With an eye for the right pass and his lethal movements in and around the box, Silva is a handful for any ISL defence. He is our top pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC.