JFC vs BFC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy football tips for today's Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 match

Jamshedpur FC will host Bengaluru FC at the JRD Tata Complex Stadium on Sunday, February 11, with the game set to kick off at 7.30pm.

The Red Miners have looked like a rejuvenated side since the arrival of Khalid Jamil and come into this game after a 3-2 win over heavyweights Mumbai City FC. They will look to carry forward that momentum in front of the home fans.

Bengaluru FC, meanwhile, come into this fixture on the back of a 1-0 win over Chennayin FC. The team have been searching for consistency under their new head coach Gerard Zaragoza.

Speaking about how the squad has started to gel, BFC's head coach said that the players showed intent against CFC and that was the kind of football they were looking to play consistently.

"The game against Chennaiyin was a good indicator of the kind of football we want to play. The intent was there and we all know that playing beautiful football, like we intend to, is a process that takes time. While we believe we can make it to the playoffs, we address the season one game at a time."

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC : Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC , ISL 2023-24

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

Date & Time: February 11, 2024, 07.30pm IST

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: Probable 11

Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh T. P., Provat Lakra, Pratik Chaudhari, Elsinho, Muhammad Uvais, Jeremy Manzorro, Jitendra Singh, Imran Khan, Rei Tachikawa, Seiminlen Doungel, Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Naorem Roshan Singh, Harsh Patre, Suresh Singh, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Javi Hernandez, Ryan Williams, Sunil Chhetri.

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

# Fantasy Team Suggestion 1

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Nikhil Poojary, PC Laldinpuia, Naorem Roshan-Singh, Javi Hernandez, Rei Tachikawa, Imran Khan, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Jeremy Manzorro, Sunil Chhetri, and Ryan Williams.

Captain: Javi Hernandez Vice-captain: Daniel Chima Chukwu

# Fantasy Team Suggestion 2

Rehenesh T.P., Pratik Chaudhari, Aleksandar Javanovic, Chinglensana Singh, Javi Hernandez, Elsinho, Harsh Patre, Rei Tachikawa, Mohammed Sanan K, Ryan Williams, and Daniel Chima Chukwu.

Captain: Rei Tachikawa Vice-captain: Ryan Williams