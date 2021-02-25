JFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - February 25th, 2021

Jamshedpur FC will take on Bengaluru FC in an inconsequential ISL clash at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa on Thursday.

Bengaluru FC are seventh in the ISL standings with 22 points from 19 matches. The Blues can finish sixth if they win today's encounter.

Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, are sixth in the ISL table with 24 points from 19 games. Although the Red Miners can't finish any higher than their present position, they would be keen to end their campaign with a win.

In the reverse fixture, Jamshedpur FC edged out Bengaluru FC 1-0, courtesy of Stephen Eze's late goal.

Squads to choose from

Jamshedpur FC

Niraj Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Raj Mahato, TP Rehenesh, Vishal Yadav, Joyner Lourenco, Karan Amin, Laldinliana Renthlei, Manash Protim Gogoi, Narender Gahlot, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Sandip Mandi, Stephen Eze, Subhash Barua, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Amarjit Singh, Billu Teli, Gaurab, Gorachand Mandi, Harsha Parui, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Jitendra Singh, Mohammad Mobashir, Manisana Singh, Aniket Jadhav, Bhupender Singh, David Grande, John Fitzgerald, Nerijus Valskis, Sapam Kennedy, William Lalnunfela, Farukh Choudhary, Seiminlen Doungel

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Lara Sharma, Sharon, Ajith Kumar, Biswa Darjee, Francisco Gonzalez, Joe Zoherliana, Juanan, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Rahul Bheke, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajay Chhetri, Amay Morajkar, Cleiton Silva, Dimas Delgado, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Khabra, Suresh Wangjam, Edmund Lalrindika, Kristian Opseth, Leon Augustin, Ashique Kuruniyan, Naorem Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Semboi Haokip, Udanta Singh

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Farukh Choudhary, Alexandre Lima, Aitor Monroy, Nerijus Valskis, David Grande

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Pratik Chaudhari, Juanan, Ashique Kuruniyan, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Singh, Xisco Hernandez, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri (C), Udanta Singh

The Blues are up against Jamshedpur FC in their final clash of the 2020-21 @IndSuperLeague campaign tomorrow. Come on, BFC! #WeAreBFC #JFCBFC pic.twitter.com/KIep6C9sge — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) February 24, 2021

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC

Date: December 28, 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa

JFC vs BFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy suggestions for the ISL clash between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Erik Paartalu, Aitor Monroy, Seiminlen Doungel, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri, Nerijus Valskis

Captain - Cleiton Silva, Vice-captain - Nerijus Valskis

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - TP Rehenesh (GK), Ashique Kuruniyan, Laldinlian Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Xisco Hernandez, Erik Paartalu, Aitor Monroy, Seiminlen Doungel, Cleiton Silva, David Grande, Nerijus Valskis

Captain - Nerijus Valskis, Vice-captain - David Grande