JFC vs EBFC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy football tips for today's Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC ISL 2023-24 match

An in-form Jamshedpur FC (JFC) will play host to East Bengal FC (EBFC) at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Thursday, February 22, at 7:30 pm IST.

The Red Miners have been a transformed team since the arrival of Khalid Jamil and are currently on a four-game unbeaten streak in the league. The team comes into this fixture on the back of a 4-0 win over Punjab FC and will look to maintain their rich run of form.

East Bengal FC, meanwhile, after two back-to-back losses, put up a clinical display to beat an eventually nine-men Hyderabad FC 1-0 in their most recent fixture.

The two sides last met at the Kalinga Super Cup semi-final, where East Bengal got the better of their opponents.

Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC: Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC , ISL 2023-24

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

Date & Time: February 22, 2024, 07.30pm IST

Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC: Probable 11

Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh T. P., Nikhil Barla, Pratik Chaudhari, Elsinho, Muhammad Uvais, Jeremy Manzorro, PC Laldinpuia, Imran Khan, Rei Tachikawa, Mohammed Sanan K, Daniel Chima Chukwu

East Bengal: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Mohamad Rakip, Hijazi Maher, Nishu Kumar, Mandar Rao Desai, Nanda Kumar, Saul Crespo, Felicio Brown Forbes, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Cleiton Silva, Souvik Chakrabarti

Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

#Fantasy Team Suggestion 1

Rehenesh T. P, Hijazi Maher, Mandar Rao Desai, Muhammad Uvais, Jeremy Manzorro, Imran Khan, Rei Tachikawa, Nanda Kumar, Mohammed Sanan K, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Cleiton Silva

Captain: Daniel Chima Chukwu Vice-captain: Cleiton Silva

#Fantasy Team Suggestion 2

Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Mohamad Rakip, PC Laldinpuia, Pratik Chaudhari, Jeremy Manzorro, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Rei Tachikawa, Alen Stevanovic, Nanda Kumar, Cleiton Silva, Souvik Chakrabarti

Captain: Jeremy Manzorro Vice-captain: Rei Tachikawa