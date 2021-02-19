JFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - February 20th, 2021

The ISL weekend action kicks off with a thrilling clash as Jamshedpur FC lock horns with Mumbai City FC. The match will take place at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

After suffering a defeat against Bengaluru FC, Mumbai City FC lost their top spot in the ISL standings. They are second with 34 points from a total of seventeen matches.

Jamshedpur FC are seventh in the ISL table with 21 points from eighteen matches. They have slim chances of making it to the ISL playoffs and need all the teams above them to have poor results.

Both sides will be desperately going for a win on Saturday but it will be the Islanders who will have the upper hand in this tie.

Squads to choose from

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh, Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Narender Gehlot, Joyner Lourenco, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Manash Protim Gogoi, Sandip Mandi, Ricky Lallawmawma, Subhash Barua, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Farukh Choudhary, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Issac Vanmalsawma, Amarjit Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Billu Teli, Gorachand Mardi, Gaurab, Bhupender Singh, Nerijus Valskis, David Grande, Aniket Jadhav, Sapam Kennedy Singh, William Lalnunfela

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh, Vikram Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Mehtab Singh, Tondonba Singh, Valpuia, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Bidyananda Singh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Farukh Choudhary, Adam le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh (GK & C), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Mandar Rao Dessai, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Bipin Singh, Cy Goddard, Raynier Fernandes, Adam le Fondre

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Aitor Monroy, Seiminlen Doungel, Alex Lima, Farukh Choudhary, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Nerijus Valskis

Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC

Date: February 20, 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco Da Gama, Goa

JFC vs MCFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Fantasy tips for the ISL encounter between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC

Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Amrinder Singh (GK), Mourtada Fall, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Cy Goddard, Ahmed Jahouh, Bipin Singh, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Adam Le Fondre, Nerijus Valskis

Captain - Adam Le Fondre, Vice-Captain - Nerijus Valskis

Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Amrinder Singh (GK), Mourtada Fall, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Cy Goddard, Ahmed Jahouh, Bipin Singh, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Adam Le Fondre, Nerijus Valskis

Captain - Nerijus Valskis, Vice-Captain - Mourtada Fall