JFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ISL 2021 match

An away win against Odisha FC in the 79th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) has raised Jamshedpur FC’s hopes of making it to the play-offs. With three consecutive clean sheets, Owen Coyle & Co. look confident as they take on SC East Bengal on Sunday.

In contrast, SC East Bengal had more misery as their head coach Robbie Fowler was handed a four-match suspension by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The Englishman was penalized for excessive criticism of an on-field decision in the ongoing ISL season.

Three points from this match will place Jamshedpur FC just below the play-off spot in the ISL 2020-21. SC East Bengal will try their best to prevent it, having added the likes of Bright Enobakhare, Ankit Mukherjee, and Subrata Paul to their squad.

Here are the top three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 Fantasy team for the ISL game between Jamshedpur FC and SC East Bengal.

#3 Matti Steinmann

Matti Steinmann (C) (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Matti Steinmann has been SC East Bengal’s go-to man in the ISL 2020-21 season. The German midfielder has been phenomenal with his passing in the midfield. He has completed 593 passes at an accuracy of 74.03% in 13 matches.

Steinmann's creativity in the midfield has given his side a lot of opportunities to score. He has assisted two goals and scored three goals so far in the ongoing ISL season. The 26-year-old's movement on the pitch allows his side to maintain the shape and balance of the midfield.

#2 Aitor Monroy

Aitor Monroy (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Aitor Monroy has been clinical for Jamshedpur FC this season. Focusing on his defensive midfield role, Monroy has never fallen short of creativity. Having assisted three goals this season, the Spaniard has successfully won 89 tackles.

His ability to lead a counter-attack has been priceless. Monroy's passing accuracy and the ability to control the ball make him a standout performer. The 33-year-old’s technical playmaking ability makes life easy for the club's defensive unit.

#3 Nerijus Valskis

Nerijus Valskis (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Nerijus Valskis was roped in by Jamshedpur FC ahead of the ISL 2020-21 season. The Lithuanian has been able to replicate his previous year's performance. Last season's Golden Boot winner has managed to net eight goals for Jamshedpur FC this season. His lightning-quick movement and incredible control of the ball make Valskis a dangerous player to contend with.

The 33-year-old is an ideal number nine player and a manager’s delight. He can tackle past defenders, take free-kicks accurately, score from the spot for his side. All in one, Nerijus Valskis is a complete package and assures you a good number of fantasy league points every time he steps on the field.