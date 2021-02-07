JFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ISL Match – February 7th, 2021

Match 85 of the Indian Super League (ISL) will see Jamshedpur FC squaring off against SC East Bengal at the Fatorda Stadium in the first game on Sunday.

The reverse ISL fixture in December 2020 saw Jamshedpur FC enjoying a lion’s share of ball possession, even though none of the sides scored.

Since then, both sides have had an average season. The Red Miners are ranked 7th on the ISL table with 18 points in their kitty. They have a fair chance of qualifying for the ISL play-offs, whereas the Red and Golds are at the 10th position with 13 points.

A clinical defensive effort has seen Jamshedpur FC pull off three consecutive clean sheets. In terms of consistency, they have an edge heading into this clash as SC East Bengal's goal-scoring rate is less than one per game this season.

SC East Bengal's defensive unit has shown vulnerability with the aerial ball. Nerijus Valskis' pace and control of the aerial ball will prove to be the difference between the two sides. What looks like an opportunity to secure three points for Jamshedpur can be a final nail in the coffin for the struggling East Bengal.

Squads to Choose from

Jamshedpur FC: Niraj Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Raj Mahato, TP Rehenesh, Vishal Yadav, Boris Singh, Joyner Lourenco, Karan Amin, Laldinliana Renthlei, Manash Potim Gogai, Narender Gahlot, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Sandip Mandi, Stephen Eze, Subhash Barua, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Billu Teli, Gaurab, Gorachand Mandi, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Jitendra Singh, Mohammad Mobashir, Manisana Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Aniket Jadhav, Bhupender Singh, Farukh Choudhary, David Grande, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Nerijus Valskis, Sapam Kennedy, William Lalnunfela

SC East Bengal: Debjit Majumder, Mirshad Michu, Subrata Paul, Suvam Sen, Ankit Mukherjee, Daniel Fox, Lalramchullova, Narayan Das, N Rohen Singh, Raju Gaikwad, Rana Gharami, Sarthak Golui, Scott Neville, Aaron Joshua Holloway, Ajay Chhetri, Anthony Pilkington, Bikash Jairu, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Haobam Singh, Jacques Maghoma, Loken Meitei, Milan Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Sehnaj Singh, Sourav Das, Surendra Singh, Mati Steinmann, Wahengbam Luwang, Yumnam Singh, Balwant Singh, Bright Enobakhare, CK Vineeth, Girik Khosla, Harmanpreet Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua.

Predicted Playing XI

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh, Narendra Gahlot, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawamawma, Seiminlen Doungel, Alexandre Lima, Aitor Monroy, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Farukh Choudhary, and Nerijus Valskis.

SC East Bengal: Debjit Majumder, Scott Neville, Daniel Fox, Narayan Das, Ankit Mukherjee, Anthony Pilkington, Ajay Chhetri, Matti Steinmann, Jacques Maghoma, Bright Enobakhare, and Harmanpreet Singh.

Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL Match No. 85

Date: 7th February 2021 at 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Goa

JFC vs SCEB (ISL) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Team Prediction for the JFC vs SCEB clash at the ISL 2020-21

Fantasy Suggestion #1: TP Rehenesh, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawamawma, Stephen Eze, Scott Neville, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Matti Steinmann, Jacques Maghoma, Nerijus Valskis, and Bright Enobakhare

Captain: Nerijus Valskis, Vice-Captain: Aitor Monroy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Debjit Majumder, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Scott Neville, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Matti Steinmann, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Nerijus Valskis, Bright Enobakhare

Captain: Aitor Monroy Vice-Captain: Matti Steinmann