Juanan Gonzalez commits future to Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC FOLLOW OFFICIAL News Published Jan 13, 2020

Jan 13, 2020 IST SHARE

Bengaluru FC defender Juanan Gonzalez

Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC, on Monday, announced that Spanish defender Juanan Gonzalez had signed a new two-year deal to keep him with the Indian Super League champions until the end of the 2021-2022 season. The 32-year-old, who joined in the summer of 2016, put pen to paper at the BFS this afternoon after agreeing to new terms.

Juanan has made 96 appearances for the club to date, scoring four goals in that time, most notably in the 2016 AFC Cup semifinal against Johor Darul Ta’zim. The defender has been an integral part of the club’s title challenges, and believes there is much more to accomplish in the next two years.

“I have always maintained that I am content here; at this club, in this city and in this League. My family has been very happy since we moved to Bengaluru and the way this club treats you, makes it easy to make these decisions. I am looking forward to contributing to this club for as long as I can,” Juanan said after completing formalities.

The new term will make Juanan the club’s longest-serving foreigner, having joined the club alongside Alvaro Rubio ahead of the Blues’ historic charge to the AFC Cup final in 2016. Head Coach Carles Cuadrat, who joined the club at the same time as Juanan, spoke highly of his centre-half.

“Juanan and I arrived in Bengaluru on the same day and he has been an integral part of the club since day one. He gives everything for the team, and with his experience and talent, is one of the most important players in our system. He loves the club, its fans, and feels deeply for the badge. We are all very happy that he has signed a new contract with us,” Cuadrat says.

The Blues are currently second on the Indian Super League table, two points behind leaders FC Goa, and next face Mumbai FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on January 17th.