KBFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL match

Both Kerala Blasters FC and SC East Bengal will look to win their first game of the ISL (Indian Super League) season when they come head to head on Sunday. The game will be played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

The Red and Golds haven't had a great ISL debut season and are languishing at the bottom of the table, with just one point from their five games. On the other hand, their opponents have managed just two points from their first five games of the season.

Both coaches have some serious work to do in both defence and attack. The Kerala Blasters have just three goals this season while SC East Bengal have only two. Both goals came from Jacques Maghoma in SC East Bengal's last game against Hyderabad FC.

These are the players you should consider for the role of captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for this ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and SC East Bengal.

#3 Jacques Maghoma

Jacques Maghoma became the first-ever goalscorer for the Red and Gold in the ISL when he scored a brace against Hyderabad FC. He will be looking to continue scoring when his team comes up against Kerala Blasters. The Kerala side has leaked a lot of goals this season and their defence has looked very disorganized.

Anthony Pilkington was brought into the side to provide a bit of flair and creativity and has show glimpses of what he can do in the last few games. The game against the Blasters is the perfect opportunity for him to step up his game and lead from the front against a shaky Kerala defence.

All eyes will be on Gary Hooper tomorrow when his Kerala side clashes with SC East Bengal. The player has a lot of experience in Europe's top leagues, having played for Norwich City and Celtic.

Hooper has failed to find the back of the net this season and will look to get on the scoresheets for the first time in the ISL. SC East Bengal have problems at the back and Hooper could capitalize on mistakes from the team's error-prone backline.