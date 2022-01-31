Kerala Blasters 0 vs 1 Bengaluru FC - 4 things we learned

In the match number 76 of the Indian Super League, in the 2021-22 season Bengaluru FC defeated Kerala Blasters 1-0 at the Tilak Maidan in Goa.

Kerala Blasters came into the game to get all three points and go level with league leaders Hyderabad FC. Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC needed the win to move into the top four and stay in the race for a playoff spot.

Kerala were playing a game after an 18-day layoff as the team were in isolation due to a high number of covid cases within their bio bubble.

The match started on an attacking note for the Blues as they started attacking right from the first minute. Kerala Blasters took time to settle into the game. The long gap due to Covid showed its effect in the game of the Tuskers.

Both sides created a lot of chances in the first half but failed to convert them.

The second half started with both sides trying to score an early goal.

Naorem Roshan Singh gave the Blues the lead in the 56th minute from a brilliantly taken free-kick. The Tuskers tried hard to get the equalizer but failed to do so.

With the victory, Bengaluru FC have moved into the league table's fourth spot.

On that note, let us take a look at four things we learned from today's game.

#4 Kerala Blasters' 10-game unbeaten run comes to an end

Sahal didn't have a good game today

Kerala Blasters started the league with a defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan. But after losing their opening game, they managed to get a 10-game unbeaten run, which took them to the top of the table.

They played some fantastic football in that span and achieved some great results. Kerala Blasters' dream run came to an end on Sunday or suffered a momentary slump against Bengaluru FC.

A significant reason for the loss today was due to the 18-day gap that they suffered due to Covid.

They still have enough games left to reclaim top spot and win the league winners' shield.

#3 Rusty finishing a cause of concern for Kerala Blasters

Adrian Luna missed the chance of the game today

Kerala Blasters lost one game after an unbeaten run of 10 games. While the gap of 18-days due to Covid was an issue, another major problem was the finishing upfront.

Adrian Luna missed the chance of the match in the second-half. He was one-on-one with keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, but he hit the shot directly at Gurpreet's leg.

Apart from the incident, Kerala Blasters missed more than a few chances, which could have been converted had the strikers been in form.

#2 Bengaluru FC bounce back in style

Marco has been able to turn around Bengaluru FC's season

Bengaluru FC started the season with a victory against NorthEast United FC. However, post the win against the Highlanders, the Blues didn't have the best of runs. They managed to get only three points from the next seven games. This slump saw them drop to the bottom three of the table.

Since December 30th, the Blues have managed to turn their season around. They managed to secure 14 points in the next six games, which helped them move into the top four of the league table.

Marco Pezzaiuoli didn't have the best of starts to life as Bengaluru FC head coach, but slowly the German-Italian coach has managed to turn things around.

Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh's return to form has been a big boost for the club as well.

#1 Naorem Roshan Singh the find of the season so far

Roshan was the Man of the match today

Naorem Roshan Singh made his ISL debut last season but featured in just two games. However, he has become the first choice left-back/right-back for Bengaluru FC this season. His versatility is something Marco Pezzaiuoli has adequately used.

Roshan is the Indian player with the highest assists so far this season with assists. His runs down the flanks and clinical crosses and passes have been a significant positive for Bengaluru FC.

His performances have grabbed eyeballs from all corners of the league. He is currently the find of the season.

His goal today was from a world-class free-kick. His ability with set-pieces, along with being able to play with both feet, makes him a rare product in Indian football.

