Kerala Blasters 2-1 Bengaluru FC: Player Ratings as Rahul KP's late goal hands Tuskers the win | ISL 2020-21

Kerala Blasters registered a late comeback to beat Bengaluru FC 2-1 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday. Following the win, the Tuskers moved up to the ninth spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) table with 13 points from 12 matches.

Cleiton Silva gave Bengaluru FC the lead in the 24th minute. However, Kerala Blasters equalized in the 73rd minute through Lalthathanga Khawlhring. Rahul KP then netted the winner in the dying embers of the game to seal the victory for Kibu Vicuna's team.

Here are the player ratings from the match.

Kerala Blasters player ratings

Albino Gomes - 7.5/10

Albino made five saves in the game, including a diving effort to keep Sunil Chhetri's attempt away from goal.

Denechandra Meetei - 7/10

Denechandra Meetei didn't foray forward much, but produced a composed display at the back.

Jeakson Singh - 8/10

Jeakson Singh was marvelous in his new center-back role and held his lines properly.

Costa Nhamoinesu - 6.5/10

Costa Nhamoinesu was responsible for conceding the first goal of the match as he didn't challenge Erik Paartalu. Cleiton Silva got hold of the resultant loose ball and scored an acrobatic goal.

Sandeep Singh - 7.5/10

Sandeep Singh looked threatening while going forward on the overlap and delivered six crosses in the game.

Vicente Gomez - 7/10

Vicente Gomez won three fouls for Kerala Blasters and made six tackles as he troubled the Bengaluru FC players throughout the match.

Juande - 7/10

Juande finished the game with a passing accuracy of 85% - the highest by a midfielder. He ensured Kerala Blasters didn't concede possession cheaply in the middle of the park.

Sahal Abdul Samad - 8/10

SahalAbdul Samad dispossessed Fran Gonzalez in the 22nd minute and found himself in a one-on-one position with the goalkpeer. However, his final shot was tame. He troubled the opposition through his work-rate.

Rahul KP - 8.5/10

Rahul KP scored the second goal of the season for Kerala Blasters against Bengaluru FC in their ISL match (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Rahul KP's pace troubled the Bengaluru FC players and he deservedly got a goal for his efforts. The 20-year-old latched on to a pass and sprinted past his marker. Rahul's venomous shot beat Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in the near post and sealed the game for Kerala Blasters.

Jordan Murray - 7/10

Jordan Murray took only one shot in the game and it was not on target. He was substituted at half-time after suffering an injury.

Gary Hooper - 7.5/10

Gary Hooper was fabulous upfront and created three chances for his team. His pass to Rahul KP on the counter-attack led to Kerala Blasters scoring the winning goal in the dying embers of the game.

Lalthathanga Khawlhring - 8/10

Puitea came on at half-time and scored the equalizer for Kerala Blasters. Seeing the goalkeeper down on the field, he pounced on a loose ball to smother it home.

Bengaluru FC Player Ratings

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - 8/10

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made two brilliant saves for Bengaluru FC but was unlucky not to keep a clean sheet. He made himself big to save Gary Hooper's attempt but the ball hit him hard on the midriff. Gurpreet was lying down in pain and the Kerala Blasters players took advantage of it and scored the equalizer.

Parag Srivas - 7/10

Parag Srivas found it difficult to check Sahal's runs playing as a right-back. However, he made two clearances and three interceptions to help his defense.

Juanan - 6.5/10

Juanan had an off-day by his high standards. In the 73rd minute, he failed to clear the ball and Puitea punished Bengaluru FC by smashing it home.

Fran Gonzalez - 7/10

Fran Gonzalez produced a fine outing as a center-back by making some crucial blocks.

Rahul Bheke - 7/10

Rahul Bheke had a mixed outing. Defensively, his performance was not that good as the Kerala Blasters players targeted him. However, his long throw led to Bengaluru FC taking the lead in the 24th minute.

Amay Morajkar - 7.5/10

Amay Morajkar had a great game while making his first start for Bengaluru FC. Partnering Paartalu at the center of the park, he made several crucial interceptions.

Erik Paartalu - 7.5/10

Erik Paartalu's imposing presence helped him win aerial duels. He also made some brilliant through passes to carve open Kerala Blasters' defence.

Suresh Wangjam - 8/10

Suresh Wangjam played as a right-sided midfielder in Bengaluru FC's four-man midfield. He put in some delectable crosses and tracked back timely to help his defense.

Cleiton Silva - 8/10

Cleiton scored the only goal for Bengaluru FC after positioning himself in an unmarked position. His acrobatic effort from a scissor-kick beat Albino in the near post.

﻿Udanta Singh - 7.5/10

Bengaluru FC's Udanta Singh in action against Kerala Blasters' Costa Nhamoinesu in their ISL match (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Udanta Singh returned to Bengaluru FC's starting line-up and took four shots in the game. His partnership with Sunil Chhetri created problems for Kerala Blasters.

Sunil Chhetri - 8/10

Sunil Chhetri created three chances for his team and looked menacing playing as a center-forward. In first half injury-time, he aimed his free-kick towards the top corner, but the Kerala Blasters goalkeeper saved his effort.