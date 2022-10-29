Kerala Blasters FC 0-2 Mumbai City FC: Player ratings as the Islanders add to the troubles of the Yellow Tuskers | ISL 2022-23

Kerala Blasters FC hosted Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi for their Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 encounter on Friday, October 28.

After two back-to-back defeats for the Yellow Tuskers, Ivan Vukomanovic's side had hoped for a turnaround against a side they had beaten in both fixtures of ISL 2021-22. However, Mumbai City FC had other plans.

The Islanders, who have only managed a single win this season, wanted to take advantage of a lackluster Yellow Tuskers side in the hopes of getting their second win. When the match started, it looked like Des Buckingham's side had the better of their opponents. The Islanders kept their opponents on their toes as they pressed high, stopping them from breaking away in counter-attacks.

Mehtab Singh struck first from a corner after Harmanjot Khabra failed to clear the danger. Moments later, former Kerala Blasters FC player Jorge Pereyra Diaz combined with Greg Stewart to add a second goal for Mumbai City FC.

The Yellow Tuskers did try their luck on goal in the second half. However, the Islanders held it together against a blunt Kerala Blasters FC attack that kept misfiring in the final third.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for the game between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC.

Kerala Blasters FC

Prabhsukhan Singh [5.5]

The former Golden Glove winner did not look like he was in the game. His reactions were slow and the Kerala Blasters FC custodian failed to cope with the tempo of the game. His inability to play as a ball-playing keeper was visible against Mumbai City FC, as a result of which the two defenders had to constantly drop deep to progress play.

Harmanjot Khabra [6]

Harmanjot Khabra had a decent game in a yellow shirt. The veteran has been a consistent performer with a few ups and downs. Khabra helped his side in the quick build-up plays executed by Ivan Vukomanovic's men in the second half.

Victor Mongil [5.5]

The Spaniard got his first start in a Kerala Blasters FC shirt and made a mess of it. He was unable to settle in alongside Leskovic and read the game poorly. Although the former Odisha FC was effective in accurately picking out targets with his long diagonals, Victor Mongil has a long road until he finds his form under Vukomanovic.

Marko Leskovic [6]

The Croatian centre-back was in his usual form for the Yellow Tuskers. Marko Leskovic had a good game. The Yellow Tuskers centre-back was more effective in the second half than in the first.

Jessel Carneiro [6]

The Kerala Blasters FC skipper has maintained his standards despite his team's losses. Jessel Carneiro has been effective in delivering every game. Jessel, however, needs to make a lot of improvements to bring himself to the same level as most of his opponents.

Jeakson Singh [6]

The young defensive midfielder has delivered game after game. Jeakson's ability to screen the center backs and use possession during transitions makes him an asset to this Kerala Blasters FC side.

Lalthathanga Khawlhring [5.5]

Puitea did not have a good game against Mumbai City FC. The Kerala Blasters FC midfielder, who is usually lauded for his game, was all over the place and gave away possession cheaply throughout his time in the game.

Rahul KP [5.5]

Except for a few tricks here and there, Rahul KP failed to make an impact on the game. He is yet to find his form since returning from injury.

Adrian Luna [6]

Adrian Luna has been a decent performer so far this season. Since his goal against East Bengal FC in the ISL season-opener, the Uruguayan midfielder has not been very effective despite maintaining his work rate.

Sahal Abdul Samad [5.5]

Sahal Abdul Samad had a very disappointing game against Mumbai City FC. The Kerala Blasters FC fan-favorite is yet to find his form that left fans mesmerized last season.

Dimitrios Diamantakos [5.5]

The Greek forward has not been a very good replacement for his predecessors. Dimitrios Diamantakos is yet to find his scoring boots and deliver for Vukomanovic's side in the ongoing season.

Substitutes:

Bryce Miranda [6]

Bryce Miranda had a decent game for Kerala Blasters FC. He made no significant impact on the game.

Saurav Mandal [6]

Saurav Mandal had a decent game against Mumbai City FC. He was brought on towards the end of the second half and made very little impact on the game.

Ruivah Hormipam [6]

Ruivah Hormipam was brought in after Victor Mongil had to be taken off for Kaluizhnyi. The young defender did not make any impact for Kerala Blasters FC.

Ivan Kaliuzhnyi [6]

Ivan Kaliuzhnyi had a decent game. The midfielder came on in the second half and was utilized as a playmaker by the Yellow Tuskers. He tried to create chances for his teammates but the Ukrainian midfielder was not able to do so effectively.

Bidyashagar Singh [6]

Bidyashagar Singh had a decent game for Kerala Blasters FC. He made no significant impact on the game.

Mumbai City FC

Phurba Lachenpa [7]

The Mumbai City FC custodian had a brilliant outing against Kerala Blasters FC. He made some crucial saves, keeping the Yellow Tuskers at bay. He was spot-on with the ball-playing and made an impact on his high-pressing opponents.

Rahul Bheke [6.5]

Rahul Bheke has maintained his form in the current season. The Mumbai City FC skipper has fit perfectly into the role of right-back. Bheke's passing helped the Islanders in tight spaces, allowing Des Buckingham's men to progress the ball through the thirds.

Rostyn Griffiths [7]

Rostyn Griffiths has continuously justified his selection in Mumbai City FC's starting line-up in every ISL game so far. His experience has always helped the side, both offensively and defensively.

Mehtab Singh [7.5]

Mehtab Singh had his best game so far in a Mumbai City FC shirt. The Islanders centre-back opened the scoring in the first-half and helped his side keep a clean sheet against Kerala Blasters FC.

Sanjeev Stalin [7]

The former Kerala Blasters FC full-back has made himself into a regular for Buckingham's matchday squad. Sanjeev is not someone who seems to be playing for the spotlight but the young full-back has been very effective for Mumbai City FC.

Ahmed Jahouh [6.5]

Ahmed Jahouh helped screen the defense and blocked the passing lanes of Kerala Blasters FC. The Moroccan midfield maestro had a good outing against the Yellow Tuskers.

Apuia Ralte [7]

Mumbai City FC's young midfield sensation was on song against Kerala Blasters FC. The box-to-box midfielder went toe-to-toe with the opponents and managed to nullify the threats that could have hurt his team.

Greg Stewart [8]

Greg Stewart was probably the best player alongside Phurba Lachenpa in a Mumbai City FC shirt. The midfielder covered a lot of ground and managed to pass in between the lines, disorienting Kerala Blasters FC's defensive setup.

Lallianzuala Chhangte [7.5]

With every passing match, Lallianzuala Chhangte has displayed his brilliance and the reason why Des Buckingham wanted this agile winger in his side. Chhangte's agility to withstand opposition pressure and play in small spaces makes him a threat to every defender in the league.

Bipin Singh [7]

Bipin Singh has been a consistent player for Mumbai City FC and the left winger has been so since time under Sergio Lobera. Bipin's physicality is a menace to each and every opposition player and the winger has managed to display traits similar to that of Chhangte.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz [7]

The Argentine forward bagged a second goal for Mumbai City FC, making it a difficult situation for his former paymasters to adapt to. Jorge Pereyra Diaz found his connection with Greg Stewart and that showed when the two combined for Diaz's goal.

Substitutes:

Alberto Noguera [7]

Alberto Noguera has struck up a partnership with Greg Stewart. The Spaniard helped the former Jamshedpur FC playmaker in controlling the tempo of the game, like he did against Kerala Blasters FC.

Vinit Rai [6]

Vinit Rai had a decent game for Mumbai City FC. He made no significant impact on the game.

Mourtada Fall [6]

Mourtada Fall was introduced to the game with the intention of adding more defensive solidity in the second-half. He had a decent game and helped his side keep a clean sheet.

Gurkirat Singh [6]

Gurkirat Singh had a decent game for Mumbai City FC. He made no significant impact on the game.

Vikram Pratap Singh [6]

Vikram Pratap Singh had a decent game for Mumbai City FC. He made no significant impact on the game.

