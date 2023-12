Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy football tips for today's Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2023-24 Match

Mumbai City FC, soon after the chaotic events at the Mumbai Football Arena on Wednesday against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, travel to Kochi to take on Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday.

The Islanders will have to make do without Akash Mishra, Rahul Bheke, Greg Stewart and Vikram Partap Singh, which is bound to throw a spanner in their works.

The Blasters, meanwhile, are trying their best to topple FC Goa to go to the top of the league table. Mumbai, who have another game to play before the winter break, will want to have a big say in that.

Ivan Vukomanovic's side are nigh on unbeatable at home in front of a vocal home crowd, and the Islanders will have to play out of their skins to eke a result for themselves.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC squads to choose from

Kerala Blasters FC

Goalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Lara Sharma, Mohd. Arbaz, Sachin Suresh

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Milos Drincic, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Prabir Das, Sandeep Singh, N Huidrom-Singh, Aibanbha Dohling

Midfielders: Adrian Luna, Danish Farooq-Bhat, Jeakson Singh, Freddy Lallawmawma, Mohammed Azhar, Sukham Meitei, Vibin Mohanan, Bryce Miranda, Nihal Sudeesh, Saurav Mandal

Forwards: Daisuke Sakai, Dimitris Diamantakos, Ishan Pandita, Rahul KP, Bidyashagar Singh, Kwame Peprah, Mohammed Aimen.

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy, Ahan Prakash

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Tiri, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra, Sanjeev Stalin, Halen Nongtdu, Nathan Rodrigues, Hmingthanmawia Ralte

Midfielders: Greg Stewart, Abdenasser El Khayati, Lalengmawia Ralte, Jayesh Rane, Yoell Van Nieff, Vinit Rai, Alberto Noguera, Gurkirat Singh, Franklin Nazareth, Seilenthang Lotjem

Forwards: Jorge Diaz, Vikram Pratap Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte

Mumbai City will not be easy to shake off. (MCFC)

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC predicted lineups

Kerala Blasters FC

Sachin Suresh; Ruivah Hormipam, Milos Drincic, Naocha Singh, Pritam Kotal; Vibin Mohanan, Danish Farooq, Daisuke Sakai, Mohammed Aimen; Kwame Peprah, Dimitris Diamantakos.

Mumbai City FC

Phurba Lachenpa; Sanjeev Stalin, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Nathan Rodrigues; Apuia; Yoell van Nieff, Bipin Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Jorge Pereyra Diaz.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC match details

Match: Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2023-24

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

Date: December 24, 2023; 8 pm kickoff

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC fantasy suggestions

Fantasy suggestion 1: Sachin Suresh (GK); Sanjeev Stalin, Rostyn Griffiths, Milos Drincic, Pritam Kotal; Apuia, Danish Farooq; Yoell van Nieff, Bipin Singh, Lallianzualla Chhangte; Kwame Peprah.

Captain: Lallianzualla Chhangte | Vice-captain: Pritam Kotal

Fantasy suggestion 2: Phurba Lachenpa (GK); Sanjeev Stalin, Mehtab Singh, Hormipam Ruivah, Pritam Kotal; Apuia, Danish Farooq; Daisuke Sakai, Bipin Singh, Lallianzualla Chhangte; Jorge Pereyra Diaz

Captain: Jorge Pereyra Diaz | Vice-captain: Lallianzualla Chhangte