Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - October 28, 2022

Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC will face off in the second game of Matchweek 4 of the Hero Indian Super League 22-23 on Friday, October 28, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

It's been an unexpected start to the season for the Blasters, who've suffered back-to-back defeats after their opening day win over East Bengal. They've conceded seven goals in the two matches that have followed, and restoring some defensive solidity will be the priority for head coach Ivan Vukomanovic.

Mumbai City FC, meanwhile, are unbeaten this season, but come into this match on the back of a frustrating 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC. They'll look to walk away with all three points from this one.

Squads to choose from

Kerala Blasters

Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Karanjit Singh, Sachin Suresh, and Muheet Shabir Khan.

Defenders: Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Jessel Carneiro, Nishu Kumar, Sandeep Singh, Bijoy-V, and Victor Mongil.

Midfielders: Adrian Nicolas Luna Retamar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Vibin Mohanan, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi, Bryce Miranda, Nihal Sudeesh, and Saurav Mandal.

Forwards: Apostolous Giannou, Dimitris Diamantakos, Rahul KP, Bidyashagar Singh, and MS Sreekuttan.

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, and Bhaskar Roy.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Amey Ranawade, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Sanjeev Stalin, and Gursimrat-Singh.

Midfielders: Lalengmawia Ralte, Vinit Rai, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Alberto Noguera, Rowllin Borges, Gurkirat Singh, and Mohammed Asif.

Forwards: Greg Stewart, Jorge Diaz, Vikram Pratap Singh, and Ayush Chhikara.

Predicted Playing XIs

Kerala Blasters

Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Jessel Carneiro, Adrian Luna, Sahal Abdul Samad, Puitea, Jeakson Singh, Dimitris Diamantakos, and Apostolous Giannou.

Mumbai City FC

Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Lalengmawia Ralte, Ahmed Jahouh, Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Alberto Noguera, and Bipin Singh.

Match Details

Match: Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC

Date: October 28, 2022

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Yet again, this is a hard game to call, as Kerala Blasters are a force to reckon with, especially in front of their home fans. However, they were beaten 5-2 by ATK Mohun Bagan at this very venue a week ago, and they seem a bit low on confidence.

Meanwhile, Mumbai have been playing some good football, and if they can convert their chances more clinically, they have the opportunity to take all three points.

Ahmed Jahouh, Adrian Luna, Alberto Noguera, and Greg Stewart are the four players who make both the suggestions. All four of them are overseas stars who are very involved in their side's plays. All four of them also make excellent captaincy options, with Noguera a differential shoutout as well.

Trusting the Blasters defense might be tough right now, but with Mumbai having some trouble in front of the net, a clean sheet for the home side shouldn't be ruled out. While I'm leaning towards an away win for Mumbai, you never know what happens in the ISL.

This match should be a close one and keeping a balanced team should serve you better.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Fantasy suggestion- 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Sanjeev Stalin, Rostyn Griffiths, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Adrian Nicolas Luna Retamar, Ahmed Jahouh, Alberto Noguera, Greg Stewart, and Dimitris Diamantakos.

Captain: Ahmed Jahouh. Vice-captain: Greg Stewart.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Fantasy suggestion- 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Jessel Carneiro, Bipin Singh, Adrian Nicolas Luna Retamar, Ahmed Jahouh, Alberto Noguera, Sahal Abdul Samad, Greg Stewart, and Apostolous Giannou.

Captain: Greg Stewart. Vice-captain: Adrian Luna.

