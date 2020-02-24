Khelo India University Games 2020: Football schedule for Day 5 (25th February)

The men's teams will take the football field on day 5

The final day of the Khelo India University Games 2020 football tournament group matches will take place on the 25th of February as the top class universities of India will look to establish their dominance in the men's football section. Many universities from Punjab are participating in this tourney and three universities from the north Indian state will be in action on day 5.

All eyes will be on the battle between Calcutta University and Punjabi University because the university from West Bengal has a very talented pool of players who have learned the art of football owing to the strong footballing background in the state. Besides, two other important fixtures are also scheduled to happen in Odisha on the final day of the group stage.

Here's a look at the complete schedule of the football matches that will take place in the Khelo India University Games on 25th February.

Also read: Khelo India University Games 2020: Tushar Raosaheb Aher bags fencing gold in individual men's foil competition

Khelo India University Games 2020 Football Schedule, 25th February

9:00 AM - KIIT University vs Punjab University Chandigarh (Men)

The opening encounter of the day will feature a battle between the KIIT University and Chandigarh's Punjab University. It will be interesting to see which university comes out on top because this result can have a major impact on the group standings.

12:00 PM - Calcutta University Kolkata vs Punjabi University Patiala (Men)

The most intriguing clash of the day will take place in the afternoon session as the Calcutta University will go head to head with the Punjabi University. The team from Patiala may not be the favorites to win but they can give their rivals a run for their money.

3:00 PM - Kerala University vs Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar (Men)

Advertisement

The ultimate group stage match of the men's football tournament will have Kerala University locking horns with Guru Nanak Dev University from Amritsar. The battle between north and south will attract a lot of fan interest in Odisha.

Also read: Khelo India University Games 2020: Jyotika Dutta wins individual épée gold in fencing