Khelo India University Games 2020: Football schedule for Day 8 (28th February)

The semi-finals of the women's tournament will happen on 28th February

After a fantastic group stage, the Khelo India University Games 2020 women's football tournament will enter the semifinals phase on 28th February. The top tier university football teams of the nation took part in this competition however, only four teams remain in this tourney now.

Also read: Khelo India University Games 2020: Swimming results roundup Day 6

The Indian women's football team has not achieved much success at the international level however, the Khelo India University Games can help the nation in preparing world class players. The semi-finals of the men's division happened on Thursday.

These high pressure games will test the mettle of the upcoming female stars because they were not under much pressure in the first round. All the sides will have to bring their 'A' game to the table to ensure that their university wins a medal in the sport of football. Three out of the four sides are confirmed to win a medal however, the team which loses both, the semifinal as well as the bronze medal battle will return home empty-handed.

None of the teams would like to choke after reaching the semifinals but only the best will prevail at this stage. The final four matches of the Khelo India University Games women's football tournament promise to entertain the fans hence, the football fans in Odisha will be in for a treat.

As the matches will take place during the weekend, there should be a good attendance in the stadiums. Besides, there will be only two sessions going forward in the football tourney.

Here's a look at the complete schedule of day 8 of the Khelo India University Games 2020 football competition i.e. the list of matches that will happen on 28th February.

Khelo India University Games 2020 Football Schedule, 28th February

9:00 AM - Women Semi-final 1

1:00 PM - Women Semi-final 2

Advertisement

Also read: Maharashtra weightlifters break national records in KIUG 2020