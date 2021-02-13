Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC

ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC will square off in Match No. 94 of the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday. In the previous meeting between the two sides, the Red Miners emerged 2-1 winners over the Mariners.

Nerijus Valskis gave Jamshedpur FC the lead in the 30th minute after heading home Aitor Monroy's corner-kick. In the 66th minute, Mohammad Mobashir flicked Monroy's corner-kick to the far post where the Lithuanian completed his brace.

Roy Krishna pulled one back for ATK Mohun Bagan in the 80th minute after latching on to a through pass by Manvir Singh. However, the goal turned out to be a mere consolation.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC: Team News

ATK Mohun Bagan

Pritam Kotal and Pronay Halder both missed ATK Mohun Bagan's last match to serve a one-match suspension. They will be back in contention and the likes of Prabir Das and Lenny Rodrigues might get relegated to the bench.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Jamshedpur FC

Laldinliana Renthlei was substituted in the last encounter after he sustained an injury. Nerijus Valskis also missed Jamshedpur FC's previous match due to an injury. It remains to be seen whether they have regained full fitness.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Laldinliana Renthlei, Nerijus Valskis

Suspension: None

When does the ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC kick off?

India: February 14, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC?

India: Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD, Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2, Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies, Star Sports Bangla, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Marathi

How to watch the live streaming of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV