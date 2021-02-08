Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

ISL sides Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will cross swords with each other in Match No. 88 at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao. In the previous encounter between the two sides, the Mariners beat the former ISL champions by a 1-0 margin, courtesy of a goal from David Williams.

ATK Mohun Bagan are currently in the second position on the table, with 30 points from 15 matches. They have scored 10 goals in their last five matches, with five of them coming from their star striker, Roy Krishna.

Bengaluru FC currently occupy the sixth position on the table as they have 19 points from 16 matches. They are unbeaten in their last four matches and will be eager to get a win to bolster their hopes of reaching the playoffs.

Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan team news

Bengaluru FC

The BIG one! The Blues go up against title-holders ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda on Tuesday. 🔥



Come on, BFC! #WeAreBFC #BFCATKMB pic.twitter.com/uzfObEY7uI — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) February 7, 2021

Rahul Bheke will be available for selection after he served his one-match suspension against Chennaiyin FC. Cleiton Silva might miss the match as he suffered a knock in the training session. Leon Augustin has regained his fitness but it remains to be seen whether Naushad Moosa will give him a start.

Ashique Kuruniyan is still nursing his injury. Dimas Delgado has returned to the team hotel but is still under quarantine.

Injured: Ashique Kuruniyan, Juanan

Doubtful: Dimas Delgado, Cleiton Silva, Leon Augustin

Suspension: None

ATK Mohun Bagan

Willo’s wonder-strike gave us all 3 points the last time we took on Bengaluru FC! 💚❤️



Can we get another win tomorrow at the Fatorda Stadium? 👀#ATKMohunBagan #Mariners #JoyMohunBagan #IndianFootball #BFCATKMB pic.twitter.com/66iWUR017y — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) February 8, 2021

ATK Mohun Bagan will be boosted by the return of Carl McHugh in the center of the park after he missed the last match owing to a suspension. They will miss the services of Indian international players, Pronay Halder and Pritam Kotal though.

The duo collected their fourth yellow card of the season in their last game against Odisha FC. Edu Garcia suffered an injury previously and his availability remains a question mark as well.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Edu Garcia

Suspension: Pronay Halder, Pritam Kotal

When does the ISL match between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan kick off?

India: February 9, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV