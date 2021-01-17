Live streaming details: When and where to watch Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal

Chennaiyin FC will aim to continue their push for another ISL playoffs when they take on SC East Bengal. The week will kick off with the exciting encounter set to be held at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim.

Chennaiyin FC are presently placed fifth on the ISL points table after eleven games. With a win over SC East Bengal, they can get back into playoffs position leapfrogging Hyderabad FC.

SC East Bengal are down below in the ninth position with 11 points so far in the competition. A win for the Kolkata giants will put them level on points with their opponents.

Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal team news

Chennaiyin FC

Head coach Csaba Laszlo will hope that his side are able to bank on the momentum after their win over Odisha FC. Esmael Goncalves's brace clinched all three points for Chennaiyin FC. They have been unbeaten in four out of their last five matches.

The experienced duo of Eli Sabia and Enes Sipovic have been in charge of the defensive setup. The duo of Reagan Singh and Jerry Lalrinzuala has worked well on the flanks with their attacking and defensive contribution.

The midfield has been helmed by the enterprising pair of Anirudh Thapa and Memo Moura. They have the creative Lallianzuala Chhangte and Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev on the flanks. Rahim Ali, Jakub Syllvester and Esmael Goncavles will be the key options in their attacking unit.

Injured - Rafael Crivellaro

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

SC East Bengal

English head coach Robbie Fowler's adventurous season in his first ISL campaign continues. After struggling in their initial few matches in the league, SC East Bengal seem to be hitting their stride.

The Kolkata giants are on a six-match unbeaten streak in the competition. They have won two matches including an impressive win over former ISL champions Bengaluru FC.

The overseas quartet of Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma and Bright Enobakhare are very crucial for their success. The Red and Golds will aim to utilize them to their best capabilities to continue their unbeaten run and get some wins under their belt.

Injured - Loken Meitei, Lalramchullova

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

When does the ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal kick off?

India: January 18, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV