Live streaming details: When and where to watch Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC

The weekend action kicks off in the ISL with Jamshedpur FC taking on Hyderabad FC. The mid-table encounter will be held at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

Jamshedpur FC are placed ninth in the ISL standings with a tally of 13 points. They come into the match with an aim to break their losing streak of three matches and move ahead on the points table.

Hyderabad FC are occupying an ISL playoffs position. They are currently at the fourth spot with 17 points.

The Nizams are on a four-game unbeaten streak and come fresh from a sturdy draw against league leaders Mumbai City FC.

You can also follow Sportskeeda's match centre for the match between Jamshedpur FC & Hyderabad FC, which will bring you all the updates in real-time.

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC team news

Jamshedpur FC

Head coach Owen Coyle will hope that his side can recover from their ongoing slump. The Red Miners have lost three games in a row and only won once in their last five.

Advertisement

With their penchant for a defensive approach, the Jamshedpur side have been a shadow of their earlier season self.

Despite the presence of the overseas duo of Stephen Eze and Peter Hartley in the backline, they have conceded eight goals in their last three matches.

David Grande has recovered from his long-time injury and will partner up with Nerijus Valskis in the attack. Aitor Monroy and Alex Lima are the key creators in their midfield and will be backed to produce the chances.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

The lads are putting in the hard work ahead of our match against @HydFCOfficial.⚡#JFCHFC #JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/qkwh7bFtdS — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) January 22, 2021

Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC come into this match on the back of a positive result in their previous match.

The Nizams played one of their strongest games, earning a 0-0 result against league leaders Mumbai City FC.

Head coach Manuel Marquez Roca will be pleased with his side's recent performances in the league. They have drawn two and won two of their last four matches and now have some breathing space.

Advertisement

Aridane Santana, Joel Chianese and Halicharan Narzary are the key players in their attacking unit.

The defence has been marshaled by the pair of Odei Onaindia and Chinglensana Singh along with the youngsters Akash Mishra and Ashish Rai on the flanks.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

When does the ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad kick off?

India: January 24, 2021, 5:00 PM IST

Where and how to watch Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV