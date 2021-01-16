Live streaming details: When and where to watch Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC

The first double-header Sunday of the second half of the ISL will see Jamshedpur FC taking on NorthEast United FC. Both the sides have been highly inconsistent of late and will aim to get back to their early season form.

Jamshedpur FC have lost two matches on the trot and slid down the ISL points table to currently occupy the seventh spot. The Highlanders are in a similar position as their opponents and are placed in the eighth position with 12 points.

You can also follow Sportskeeda's match centre for the match between Jamshedpur FC & NorthEast United FC, which will bring you all the updates in real-time.

Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC team news

Jamshedpur FC

Head coach Owen Coyle will be concerned with his side's recent performances in their ISL campaign. The Red Miners have lost three and won two of their last five games.

Due to their inconsistent form, Jamshedpur FC have slipped down to the lower half of the table. Brazilian midfielder Alex Lima was sent off in their defeat against FC Goa and will be sorely missed.

Aitor Monroy will have to play the key creative role in the midfield and provide chances for Nerijus Valskis in their attack. The Lithuanian striker has been in good form, racking up eight goals so far in the competition.

Advertisement

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - Alex Lima

A tough result to take last night in Fatorda. We move on and look ahead.



Here's the @TataCompanies #PhotoOfTheMatch from #FCGJFC. #JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/76BUGEMfBa — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) January 15, 2021

NorthEast United FC

NorthEast United FC parted ways with their Spanish manager Gerard Nus towards the end of the first half after a string of poor results. Khalid Jamil is now in charge of the Highlanders after coming back from his academy duties.

Under the new management, the NorthEast United FC side will aim to turn over a new leaf going into the second half of the season. They have a talented bunch of Indian players that have been impressive in patches. Under Jamil, players such as Rochharzela, VP Suhair, and Apuia Ralte will get good opportunities to shine.

They are likely to miss the services of their Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah owing to injury. Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, and Federico Gallego will be crucial for the Highlanders' success going ahead in the competition.

Injured - Kwesi Appiah

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Advertisement

When does the ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC kick off?

India: January 17, 2021, 5:00 PM IST

Where and how to watch Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV