Live streaming details: When and where to watch Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC will attempt to overcome their slump when they take on Kerala Blasters FC at the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday. The clash between the two southern Indian rivals will take place at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim.

Bengaluru FC are currently in the seventh spot on the ISL standings with 13 points from eleven matches. A win over the Blasters will get them close to the playoffs spots again. Familiar foes Kerala Blasters FC are further down, in the tenth position, with 10 points from the same number of matches.

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC team news

Bengaluru FC

Naushad Moosa has had a tough start to his career as the interim head coach of the Bengaluru FC side. Since he has taken over, the Blues have not been able to pick up a win.

Bengaluru FC are going through a rough patch, having lost four and drawn one of their last five encounters. Midfielder Dimas Delgado will be out of action for the foreseeable future after heading back to Spain for personal reasons.

The attacking unit powered by Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri, and Kristian Opseth has struggled in recent games. They have managed to score only two goals in their previous five matches and will aim to be more clinical in front of the goal.

Injured - Ashique Kuruniyan

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Kerala Blasters FC

Kibu Vicuna's side comes into the clash on the back of a draw with SC East Bengal. The Yellow Army will hope to continue their positive momentum in the second half of the season against Bengaluru FC.

The Blasters recovered from consecutive losses against Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC to get a win and a draw. Vicente Gomez, Facundo Pereyra, and Jordan Murray have been inspirational in the attacking unit.

Murray has been on the scoresheet for three consecutive matches and has taken over from Gary Hooper as their go-to man in the frontline. The youngsters Rahul KP, Sahal Abdul Samad, and Jeakson Singh have improved impressively as the season has gone along.

Injured - Sergio Cidoncha

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

When does the ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC kick off?

India: January 20, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV