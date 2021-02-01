Live streaming details: When and where to watch SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC

SC East Bengal are all set to take on Bengaluru FC in the final clash of the sixteenth game-week of the ISL. The two sides, which have slim chances of securing playoff berths, will clash at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa.

The Kolkata giants have been on a steady run lately. The resurgent SC East Bengal haven't suffered a loss in eight out of their last nine matches. That one loss incidentally came against Mumbai City FC in their last match. SC East Bengal are in the tenth spot on the ISL table with 13 points from fourteen matches.

Former ISL champions Bengaluru FC's poor form has continued since their win over Odisha FC in December 2020. They have gone eight straight matches without a win. That run included five losses and three draws. As a result, the Blues have slipped to the seventh spot and have 15 points from fourteen matches.

SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC team news

SC East Bengal

Head coach Robbie Fowler has managed to stabilize the SC East Bengal ship after their dismal start to their ISL 2020-21 campaign. Their attack is now powered by Bright Enobakhare and Jacques Maghoma.

Anthony Pilkington and Matti Steinmann have been the lynchpins in the Kolkata side's midfield. SC East Bengal have a good defensive setup with Scott Neville and Daniel Fox in the centre-back positions.

Injured - Lalramchullova, Loken Meitei

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Bengaluru FC

Head coach Naushad Moosa is undergoing a baptism by fire ever since taking up the charge after the departure of Carles Cuadrat. Moosa's side has not been able to clinch a win in their recent matches.

Despite their struggles, they are still within reach of the ISL playoffs as the season heads towards the business end. The Blues were undone by their defensive frailties when they let a 2-0 advantage slip against Hyderabad FC in their last game.

For the tie against SC East Bengal, they will miss the services of reliable overseas defender Juanan, owing to an injury. Aussie midfielder Erik Paartalu will be suspended after picking up his fourth yellow card against Hyderabad FC.

Injured - Juanan

Doubtful - None

Suspension - Erik Paartalu

When does the ISL match between SC East Bengal FC and Bengaluru FC kick off?

India: February 2, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch SC East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of SC East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV