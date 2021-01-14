Live streaming details: When and where to watch SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC

The action continues in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 as SC East Bengal take on Kerala Blasters FC in Match No. 59. The clash will take place at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama.

SC East Bengal are placed at the ninth spot on the ISL standings with 10 points after the first half of the season. Kerala Blasters FC are one spot below, with 9 points from 10 matches.

SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC team news

SC East Bengal

Head coach Robbie Fowler will be fairly pleased with his side's performances in their recent matches after struggling since the start of the season. After losing to Hyderabad FC, SC East Bengal have been on a five-game unbeaten streak.

The Kolkata giants have won two and drawn three of their last five games. They come into this clash on the back of a win against the much-fancied Bengaluru FC side.

Matti Steinmann, Bright Enobakhare, and Jacques Maghoma were impressive for the Red and Golds against the Blues. Irishman Anthony Pilkington will be back for Fowler's side after missing the match against Bengaluru FC.

Fowler used three men in their win over Bengaluru and it will be interesting to see if he continues that approach going forward.

Injured - Loken Meitei, Lalramchullova

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Kerala Blasters FC

SC East Bengal will be up against a Kerala Blasters FC side who have been highly inconsistent this season. After two straight losses against Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters won against Jamshedpur FC.

Head coach Kibu Vicuna will hope that the team can bank on the positive momentum from the victory against the Red Miners.

Vicuna has found a potential gem in his attack in the form of Jordan Murray. The Australian forward has been on target for the Yellow Army on five occasions so far in the competition. The Blasters will welcome their new signing Juande Lopez who has finished his mandatory quarantine and will be available for selection.

Injured - Sergio Cidoncha

Doubtful - None

Suspension - Lalruatthara

Part ✌️of our season begins with a trip to face SC East Bengal! ⚔️#SCEBKBFC #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/omKoJdDwLU — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) January 13, 2021

When does the ISL match between SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters FC kick off?

India: January 15, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV